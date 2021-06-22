Mom dies three weeks after son

Three weeks after losing her son to the Covid-19 virus, 70-year-old Lilawatee Lilly Singh has died.
Singh passed away last week Thursday, after spending 34 days in hospital.
Her husband, Kenneth, and younger son, Marcus, who also tested positive, are now recovering. The elderly woman was heartbroken by the death of her son Damian but she still struggled to beat the deadly virus, relatives said.
The Express yesterday contacted Marcus Singh but he was too distraught to speak about his mother’s passing.
The last time members of the Tableland family had seen each other was at the Accident and Emergency department at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Marcus Singh wrote on social media, “34 days you left home, I never got to see you again, my queen, my mother, my life, my everything. God wanted another angel to be with Damian Singh, miss you both more than anything. My home is so empty now.
“Even if I had an enemy, I would not want them to go through this pain I have to bear every day and every night.”
The elder son, 38-year-old Damian Singh, died of Covid-19 last month. Singh, a farmer, was being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital. His parents and younger brother were unable to attend his funeral at the Tableland Public Cemetery.
Damian was a father of one. Relatives said Damian began coughing and was tested at the Princes Town District Hospital. His parents and younger brother also began showing symptoms of Covid-19 and tested positive.
Lilawatee Singh, a grandmother of six, was laid to rest yesterday next to her son at the Tableland Public Cemetery.