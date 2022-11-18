Mom: Dog owner must pay

Jalil Naidoo

injured: Three-year-old Jalil Naidoo, who is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital, was mauled by a dog at his home in Barrackpore on Monday.

Lawyers representing the mother of the three-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog on Monday have issued a pre-action protocol letter to the owner of the animal.

Cassyann Dass is claiming he was negligent and she is seeking compensation for the physical, psychological and emotional injuries sustained by both her son and herself.

The letter, issued by Senior Coun­sel Anand Ramlogan yesterday to Imran Solomon, called on him to give an undertaking to pay for all the medical treatment of the child at any private institution which may be recommended by the doctors of the San Fernando General Hospital, failing which the legal team, which also includes attorneys Ganesh Saroop and Robert Abdool-Mitchell, has been instructed to seek interim relief to compel him to pay for the treatments.

On Monday, two days after Jalil celebrated his third birthday, he was playing with a ball in the porch of his unfenced Barrackpore home when he was attacked.

Dass had gone inside to bring out Jalil’s younger brother to play with him when she heard Jalil bawling. She turned to see the dog’s mouth on his jaw. She ran and jumped and kicked the dog to get him off her child.

She also threw objects at the 90 kilogramme dog, which she was told is a mix of Akita and mongrel, and it ran out the yard. Dass ran with both her children to the nearest neighbour five lots away, and he came to her aid to get the dog to abandon the pursuit, the letter said.

She took her son, ran out the road and stopped a car which took them to the nearest medical facility. He sustained a wound to the right side of his face and another close to his left eye.

The letter alleged the dog had in the past caused injuries to others in the community, including another child.

It also tried to attack Dass’s husband when he returned home after the incident involving Jalil, and he had to pelt it with items and run inside to avoid being mauled.

While Jalil underwent surgery for injuries described as being similar to chop wounds, his mother was said to be traumatised and in a state of nervous shock. She will need treatment, counselling and therapy, the letter said.

Grounds for negligence

Particulars of the alleged negligence were outlined in the letter to Solomon as follows:

• Solomon was aware the dog posed a serious danger and threat to the safety of others in the community but did not take adequate steps to secure it and to prevent it from escaping and causing harm

• that he failed to muzzle it

• failed to secure his premises

• he continued to keep a dog with the propensity to attack having regard to previous incidents.

• he was negligent as he failed to act promptly after receiving com­plains about the dog. Should Solomon fail to respond in the allocated time to pay for the medical treatments, Dass will be seeking damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages, and that they be assessed by the court in default of agreement, interest and cost.

The letter was also sent to the Acting Commissioner of Police as the launch of an immediate investigation into the conduct of a police officer at the Barrackpore Police Station has been demanded after Dass claimed he was rude and unprofessional, refused to take a report from her about the incident involving Jalil and hung up the phone on her.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TCL quarry shut after worker killed

TCL quarry shut after worker killed

OPERATIONS have been shut down at the site where employee Gavin Ramoutar was killed at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) Mayo quarry on Wednesday morning.

In a brief response to queries from the Express yesterday, the company said, “We have ceased operations at the area where the accident occurred and will continue to work with authorities, including the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) to meet all requirements regarding the investigations into (Wednesday’s) accident.”

TCL confirmed that counselling has also been offered to workers.

...AG: Rule of law must take its course

...AG: Rule of law must take its course

The law must be allowed to take its course.

That was Attorney General Reginald Armour’s comment on the Privy Council’s dismissal of the former FIFA vice-president and former minister’s appeal against his extradition to the United States.

In a media yesterday, the Attorney General noted that in his appeal before the Privy Council, Warner argued four issues, the last (and) most significant one being whether there was procedural or substantive unfairness in the procedure leading to the issuance of the Authority to Proceed to enable his extradition, as requested by the USA.

Grief for a murdered brother

Grief for a murdered brother

Among the 383 homicides recorded in 2012, there is one that may not have garnered much attention.

To this day, however, it has left a survi­ving family member with feelings of immense loss and hurt, and with a prayer that families will do right by the youth of the nation to repair everything that is wrong with society.

The life of Atiba Charles was snuffed out in November 2012 at the hands of merciless cri­minals.

Mom: Dog owner must pay

Mom: Dog owner must pay

Lawyers representing the mother of the three-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog on Monday have issued a pre-action protocol letter to the owner of the animal.

Cassyann Dass is claiming he was negligent and she is seeking compensation for the physical, psychological and emotional injuries sustained by both her son and herself.

The letter, issued by Senior Coun­sel Anand Ramlogan yesterday to Imran Solomon, called on him to give an undertaking to pay for all the medical treatment of the child at any private institution which may be recommended by the doctors of the San Fernando General Hospital, failing which the legal team, which also includes attorneys Ganesh Saroop and Robert Abdool-Mitchell, has been instructed to seek interim relief to compel him to pay for the treatments.

JACK LOSES 5-NIL

JACK LOSES 5-NIL

FORMER FIFA vice-president Jack Warner was dealt a major blow yesterday when the Privy Council in London, England, dismissed an appeal he had filed against his extradition to the United States.

Yesterday morning five British judges—Lords Hodge, Briggs, Hamblem, Burrows and Sir Declan Morgan—unanimously held there was no merit in the appeal, and, therefore, it should be struck out.

It was the third consecutive defeat against the former politician on the points of law raised after both the local High Court and Court of Appeal made the same findings back in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Recommended for you