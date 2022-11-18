Mom: Dog owner must pay

Lawyers representing the mother of the three-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog on Monday have issued a pre-action protocol letter to the owner of the animal.
Cassyann Dass is claiming he was negligent and she is seeking compensation for the physical, psychological and emotional injuries sustained by both her son and herself.
The letter, issued by Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan yesterday to Imran Solomon, called on him to give an undertaking to pay for all the medical treatment of the child at any private institution which may be recommended by the doctors of the San Fernando General Hospital, failing which the legal team, which also includes attorneys Ganesh Saroop and Robert Abdool-Mitchell, has been instructed to seek interim relief to compel him to pay for the treatments.
On Monday, two days after Jalil celebrated his third birthday, he was playing with a ball in the porch of his unfenced Barrackpore home when he was attacked.
Dass had gone inside to bring out Jalil’s younger brother to play with him when she heard Jalil bawling. She turned to see the dog’s mouth on his jaw. She ran and jumped and kicked the dog to get him off her child.
She also threw objects at the 90 kilogramme dog, which she was told is a mix of Akita and mongrel, and it ran out the yard. Dass ran with both her children to the nearest neighbour five lots away, and he came to her aid to get the dog to abandon the pursuit, the letter said.
She took her son, ran out the road and stopped a car which took them to the nearest medical facility. He sustained a wound to the right side of his face and another close to his left eye.
The letter alleged the dog had in the past caused injuries to others in the community, including another child.
It also tried to attack Dass’s husband when he returned home after the incident involving Jalil, and he had to pelt it with items and run inside to avoid being mauled.
While Jalil underwent surgery for injuries described as being similar to chop wounds, his mother was said to be traumatised and in a state of nervous shock. She will need treatment, counselling and therapy, the letter said.
Grounds for negligence
Particulars of the alleged negligence were outlined in the letter to Solomon as follows:
• Solomon was aware the dog posed a serious danger and threat to the safety of others in the community but did not take adequate steps to secure it and to prevent it from escaping and causing harm
• that he failed to muzzle it
• failed to secure his premises
• he continued to keep a dog with the propensity to attack having regard to previous incidents.
• he was negligent as he failed to act promptly after receiving complains about the dog. Should Solomon fail to respond in the allocated time to pay for the medical treatments, Dass will be seeking damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages, and that they be assessed by the court in default of agreement, interest and cost.
The letter was also sent to the Acting Commissioner of Police as the launch of an immediate investigation into the conduct of a police officer at the Barrackpore Police Station has been demanded after Dass claimed he was rude and unprofessional, refused to take a report from her about the incident involving Jalil and hung up the phone on her.