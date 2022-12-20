MOM FOUND DEAD

POLICE are currently looking for a 42-year-old man to assist in the investigation into the murder of Reena Ragoonath-Charles, 45.
She was found dead at her Kelly Village, Caroni, home on Sunday night.
She worked as a janitor with the Airports Authority at Piarco.
Police said around 7 p.m. the woman’s 15-year-old son returned to the family’s Ragoonath Trace, South Bank Road, Kelly Village, home after playing a game of football nearby.
He said he found the house locked and alerted his hearing-impaired aunt to open the door for him.
He looked for his mother and found her body in a bedroom with blood-stains on her mouth while there appeared to be bruises on her neck. Her body was covered with a purple towel and a blue and white bedsheet.
Police believe she may have been strangled.
The son then called the police. A 42-year-old man with whom she lived remained at large for up to last night.
He, too, works as a janitor.
The Express was told that Ragoonath-Charles had been living with the man for the last five years after the relationship between herself and her biological son’s father ended.
A friend of the family told the Express that, contrary to social-media commentators she had not been “cheating on” the father of her son at the time of her death.
The person also described her as kind-hearted.
“Nothing was ever too much for her as she was always ready to do anything for anybody,” he said.
“She was a blessing and the public have lost out on knowing her,” he added.
He said the woman’s son was staying with his biological father.
Ragoonath-Charles’ body was brought to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday and a post-mortem is expected to be done this week to determine how she died.
The murder toll stood at 583 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 438.