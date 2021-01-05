SUZETTE Sylvester and the man suspected of killing her went to the beach together last Saturday.
The next day Sylvester and the suspect ate a meal with her family and although his jolly mood changed to a quiet one in the evening, the family never suspected there would be a violent confrontation hours later that would lead to her death.
The family suspects she was attacked in her sleep as she was found before daybreak on Monday slumped next to her bed.
There were signs of a beating to the head, and police retrieved a bloody hammer from the scene.
The suspect had undertaken a project to build a pantry in the kitchen for Sylvester, 48, who was an English Literature and Language teacher for 22 years.
She was married and would have celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary this month.
Her mother, Chrisnoutee Brazlon, said the suspect would sometimes show a jealous side, which would lead to “big” arguments, but not physical abuse.
Brazlon recounted to the Express yesterday that hours before her daughter’s killing, the family ate Sunday lunch together.
“But after he was kind of edgy, kind of ‘tizic’. I don’t know why,” said Brazlon.
Sylvester’s daughter, Sesha Sylvester, said on Sunday morning when the suspect picked her up to take her to her mother’s home at Mowlah Road Extension, he was “very animated”, but by the afternoon when he dropped her back home, he was quiet.
“Sometimes he got into a mood. He would be talking one minute and then the next he was quiet, as if he was trying to figure out or stress through something,” said the daughter. “He was building her a pantry in the kitchen so I thought he might have been trying to figure out something and he wanted to get some quiet space for that.”
The family said Sylvester and the suspect spent time with each other going on long drives and exploring different parts of the country, or having coffee together.
But the suspect could also be jealous, sometimes of her pen pal and even of her past and present pupils, who adored her.
Sesha Sylvester said, “He would have to do site visits for his job, and they would go together. They would explore different parts of Trinidad, take long drives together and take pictures of their adventures.
“When they had their arguments my brother and I would try to intervene and figure out what was going on. They would argue about things, that he spent too much time in the garden or if he didn’t want to go anywhere. Sometimes he would start a project in the house and (if) it was not working how he wanted it to, (he would) get frustrated.”
Brazlon said, “She had a pen friend in Maine, USA, and (the suspect) was jealous about that. He was jealous about everything. If her children meet her somewhere and hugged her, he would get jealous about that. Sometimes would lead to big arguments. He was not physically abusive. He would not slap her or anything. But sometimes he would object to her friends and colleagues, and she told him that she had to work with everyone in school. Sometimes he was possessive. If she met someone on the street, past and present pupils, he would ask, ‘Why they had to hug you like that’. Or if they called in the night because of SBAs he would say, ‘Why did they call you in the night?’ But that Monday morning, I don’t know what brought it on. I just don’t know.”
Around 5.55 a.m. Sylvester’s body was found by her son, Michael, at the side of the bed.
The family received a phone call from the brother of the suspect who said to check on Sylvester.
Brazlon said she was in her prayer room when her grandson came to her to say his mother was dead.
“I was just in my prayer room about to do my aarti, and (her son) came and said, ‘Grandma, mummy dead’. I just grabbed my phone and ran outside. I didn’t scream or anything. Only when the police and ambulance arrived, then the neighbours knew something had happened,” she said.
The family was told that the suspect left the house in his vehicle.
He contacted a relative by phone and said he was “in distress”, and to meet him at the Chaguanas Police Station.
He informed police of the incident and surrendered himself to officers.