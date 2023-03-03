Mom: How do I go on from here?

“This matter went from a missing person to a kidnapping to a homicide to a DNA test to a positive match. How do I go on from here?”
This was the question from Donna Pierre – the mother of Danette Pierre – after a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) test found that human remains found in a burnt-out vehicle in Claxton Bay more than a month ago were a match to her (Danette).
The news of the DNA test result came from the police officers who visited Donna on Wednesday.
In an interview on the porch of her home at Hibiscus Drive, Petit Morne Settlement in Ste Madeleine yesterday morning, there was shock, confusion and disbelief etched on her face as she told the media that she was finding difficulty processing the results that declared her daughter dead.
Donna described the person or people who caused harm to her daughter as “a beast” and “a sick, evil bastard”, as Danette’s children were left crying for their mother.
There are still unanswered questions that the police are trying to uncover about who was involved in her disappearance, how she ended up in the vehicle and why such a horrendous end.
Asked about who was responsible for the crime against her daughter, Donna said, “Some sick, evil bastard. And as to ‘why’ only God knows because I do not have any answers to that. I have no idea. What could be so wrong, that you would take a mother away from her three children?”
On the night of January 28, Danette, was at the apartment with her family, when she received a phone call around 8.30 p.m.
The last thing she told her mother was she was “making a turn”, before walking out of the apartment.
She left casually dressed, holding only a small purse, and did not return home.
That night, her mother dozed off and when she awoke she tried calling Danette around midnight, but there was no response.
A report was made to the neighbouring Ste Madeleine Police Station the next morning.
Donna suggested a theory that when her daughter left their home to meet with the person she spoke to on the phone, she could have “talked it out and moved on”.
“But she went and did not come back,” said the grieving mother.
Donna said although she resided with Danette, she felt she was “the most uninformed person in the situation”.
“Maybe her friends knew what was going on with her, and something was amiss. But Mummy did not. That is why it is hard for me to accept that a human being could hurt another human being. You have to be a beast,” she said.
Mom wants
second opinion
On Wednesday, the police brought the news to her 32 days after Danette went missing, and she would have turned 32 years old on March 9, Donna pointed out.
Instead of planning for a birthday celebration, the family may be having a memorial service.
While she spoke with the media yesterday morning, Danette’s sister and her father, Dave Pierre, were expected to be at the Forensic Science Centre to collect the remains to take them to a funeral home.
Donna said she was not yet able to accept the findings of the DNA test. “The police officer disclosed to me that from the Claxton Bay incident, there was a match. He (the police officer) told me we need to go to the Forensic Science Centre to remove the remains and take them to a funeral home. I asked, ‘Are you all sure?’ I respect that with police investigations, they cannot reveal too much. But I feel like I want a second opinion,” she said.
Donna, as well as Danette’s father, Dave Pierre, submitted tissue samples for DNA testing about three weeks ago.
She said she was told that the DNA testing was done locally as the machine which had been down for a couple of years had been repaired.
She questioned the process.
“I get the feeling that something is not lining up somewhere. I feel like I want a second opinion.
“On one hand, I heard they take three months, but they have come back to me after about two weeks. I feel that I should get a second opinion. I feel that something is still not lining up,” said the mother.
Donna said her four other children seemed more accepting of the results. However, she believed if she wanted a second opinion, her children would have it done for her peace of mind.
“They seem to want that closure because it is their baby sister. But I am not willing to accept that closure so fast.
“Something is still not feeling right. They would want to do ‘what mummy wants’. They are very protective of me,” she said.
Donna added her children have raised concerns about her continuing to stay at the apartment where she lived with Danette, as the person or people responsible for her disappearance know where she (Donna) resides.
But the support, prayers and kindness shown to her by residents in the community tell her otherwise, and she wishes to remain.
“They are scared that there are repercussions to what has happened. There are many more questions than answers.
A lot of it extends to the last child. But I am not afraid. I would not let anyone intimidate me about where I live,” she said.
Donna broke down in tears as she appealed to women who may be in trouble and believe they can handle situations on their own to seek out help from people they trust, talk to them and take time in their decision-making.
She wept as she spoke of Danette’s youngest child, for whom she is the main caretaker.
Danette’s daughter is aged 13, her first son is aged seven, and her baby boy would turn two years old on March 24.
“This baby, all he would know is his grandma’s love, his aunties’ love,” she cried.
• Anyone with information can contact the Ste Madeleine police station at 653-1023, or the Homicide Region III at 652-0494, visit the nearest police station or send the information to the TTPS app.