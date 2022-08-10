Mom in despair after fire guts home

Cathy Ann Telesford

Nothing saved: Cathy Ann Telesford wipes a tear from her eyes as she stands in the ruins of her home yesterday, after it was gutted by fire on Monday night. Telesford told the Express during an interview at her home at Coconut Boulevard, Pleasantville, that seven members of her family are now homeless following the blaze. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Thousands of dollars in recently purchased school supplies were destroyed in a fire which claimed the home of a San Fernando family on Monday night.

Cathy Ann Telesford, 31, a mother of two, said nothing was saved from the family’s home at Coconut Boulevard, Pleasantville.

Telesford, a worker with the Unemployment Relief Programme, said her son, aged nine, attends Princes Town Presbyterian II School, and her daughter attends San Fernando Girls’ Anglican School.

She has already spent thousands of dollars to purchase their books, uniforms and supplies for the September reopening of school but none was saved, she said.

Telesford, who lived in the house all her life, said she was puzzled as to what triggered the blaze in a bedroom, as nothing was left lighting anywhere.

She choked back tears as she said the house was a legacy from her father, Michael Telesford, a WASA pipe-fitter.

“I have lived here my entire life. This is my only home. My father built this house and left it for my family. Now it gone,” she said.

She recalled that around 9.50 p.m. she was washing dishes when the children’s father said he smelled something burning.

“When I pushed the door to the children’s room, all I saw were flames. I thank God the children were not in the room at the time,” she said.

Telesford said as they scampered outside of the house, she called out to her mother, who was asleep at the time.

Her mother also ran out to safety.

Neighbours tried to douse the flames with their water hoses and a bucket brigade, until the fire officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station arrived at the scene.

“I lost all material things. The fire officers said I can come in tomorrow to get a report. They did not say what they think started the fire. I swear to God nothing was left lighting in the room. I do not keep things lighting in the house at all,” she said.

She said local government councillor Robert Parris has been in touch with her to lend assistance on behalf of the San Fernando City Corporation.

Officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission visited the scene and examined the premises.

Anyone willing to assist the family can contact them at 317-1270.

The wondrous world of Walrond

The wondrous world of Walrond

Should the State be searching for a national worthy of honour this 60th Independence anniversary, it should consider Mr Samuel “Boy” Walrond.

If there were ever a pure Trini who represen­ted all that was good and possible in us, it was this talented man.

And if the State is thinking of commissioning sculptures and busts of the country’s iconic figures to replace the colonial monuments offending so many, we also suggest Walrond.

UNC BLANKS ROWLEY

UNC BLANKS ROWLEY

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi has expressed disappointment at the failure of UNC local government representatives to show up at a planned “crucial” meeting yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was expected to lead discussions on the operationalisation of local government reform.

Al-Rawi said yesterday’s event was supposed to be a meeting of all mayors, councillors, aldermen and chairmen.

Unions unite against 4% wage offer

Unions unite against 4% wage offer

Trade unions are calling on their membership to come out in their numbers for a massive march through Port of Spain planned for Friday.

The march is meant to signal the “outright rejection” of Government’s four per cent wage increase offer, according to President of the Public Services Association (PSA) Leroy Baptiste.

African snails ‘taking over Central’

African snails ‘taking over Central’

Some residents in Central Trinidad have stated that they have reached their limit in trying to get rid of an infestation of giant African snails.

One California resi­dent, Ann Hicks, told the Express that Yallery Street East, where she resides, and Yallery Street West are now literally overrun with snails.

“We’ve been cleaning up snails about five years now and we can’t (get) a hang of it, and the snails are getting bigger,” Hicks said.

