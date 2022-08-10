Mom in despair after fire guts home

Thousands of dollars in recently purchased school supplies were destroyed in a fire which claimed the home of a San Fernando family on Monday night.
Cathy Ann Telesford, 31, a mother of two, said nothing was saved from the family’s home at Coconut Boulevard, Pleasantville.
Telesford, a worker with the Unemployment Relief Programme, said her son, aged nine, attends Princes Town Presbyterian II School, and her daughter attends San Fernando Girls’ Anglican School.
She has already spent thousands of dollars to purchase their books, uniforms and supplies for the September reopening of school but none was saved, she said.
Telesford, who lived in the house all her life, said she was puzzled as to what triggered the blaze in a bedroom, as nothing was left lighting anywhere.
She choked back tears as she said the house was a legacy from her father, Michael Telesford, a WASA pipe-fitter.
“I have lived here my entire life. This is my only home. My father built this house and left it for my family. Now it gone,” she said.
She recalled that around 9.50 p.m. she was washing dishes when the children’s father said he smelled something burning.
“When I pushed the door to the children’s room, all I saw were flames. I thank God the children were not in the room at the time,” she said.
Telesford said as they scampered outside of the house, she called out to her mother, who was asleep at the time.
Her mother also ran out to safety.
Neighbours tried to douse the flames with their water hoses and a bucket brigade, until the fire officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station arrived at the scene.
“I lost all material things. The fire officers said I can come in tomorrow to get a report. They did not say what they think started the fire. I swear to God nothing was left lighting in the room. I do not keep things lighting in the house at all,” she said.
She said local government councillor Robert Parris has been in touch with her to lend assistance on behalf of the San Fernando City Corporation.
Officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission visited the scene and examined the premises.
Anyone willing to assist the family can contact them at 317-1270.