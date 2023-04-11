A MATURITA mother of two was shot and killed during an ambush yesterday morning, in which police said she was not the intended target.
Police said that around 1.20 a.m. Elizabeth “Liz” Watson, 35, of Hoyte Avenue, Maturita, Arima, was attending a birthday celebration at Pinto Road along with other friends.
Police said that Watson was with a group of people outside someone’s house when two gunmen walked up to them and opened fire.
Watson was struck along with another woman, Tamika Abraham.
Also injured were two other men, Shaquille Hazel and Andy Wellington.
The four were taken to the Arima Hospital where Watson was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police believe that gunmen were targeting someone from the group, but added that Watson was not their intended target that morning.
“She was in the wrong place, at the wrong time,” said one of her relatives yesterday.
Watson was the mother of two boys, ages 17 and eight.
“She was a very cool and humble person. She loved to lime and make jokes,” said the relative.
She added that Watson was a home-maker who “lived for her children”.
The murder toll stood at 157 up to last night.