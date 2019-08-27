Mom killed in crash

A woman died on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Tuesday afternoon after her Toyota Hilux spun out of control on the rain swept road, and crashed into a light pole on the median.
The force of the impact crushed the cab of the vehicle, and Janine Carr-Weekes was trapped in the vehicle.
She was removed by responding fire fighters, but died soon after.
The crash happened in the vicinity of Trincity/Piarco and led to a major traffic jam along both the east and west bound lanes.
Carr-Weekes, 43, lived at Lime Boulevard, Santa Rosa Heights, Arima. She was a married mother.