A perfect child who was never disobedient.
This is how Atalee Byer will always remember her 15-year-old daughter Kiana Patrice, who died from Covid-19 on June 24.
The teen and her father, Kiano Patrice, tested positive for Covid-19 in early June and were hospitalised.
The Barataria Junior Life Centre form one pupil died 12 days later.
She was Trinidad and Tobago’s youngest Covid-19 victim.
Delivering the eulogy at her only daughter’s funeral, held at Simpson’s Memorial Ltd Funeral Chapel in Laventille yesterday, a tearful Byer recalled that when she became pregnant with Kiana, she searched a book of names until she found the perfect name for her baby.
She said Kiana meant “heaven sent” and “belonging to God”.
“And when she was born she was so peaceful and I said yes, I gave my child the right name. She got the perfect name. And as she grew she was so angelic and Christ-like. We never had any trouble or rudeness, no indiscipline and she grew to love God and Sunday school,” Byer said.
Breaking down in tears, she said Kiana was never rude and loved everything God created.
“She would see normal grass, when all over was bush, and she would say look how beautiful this is. I would laugh because we didn’t see the beauty she saw. She was so pure. I could never get angry at Kiana. She always put a smile on everybody’s face. You never had to meet her to feel joy. You just had to hear about her,” Byer said.
“I thank God for the time I had with her and for the lessons that she taught. Kiana didn’t know all of the ten commandments but she obeyed all of them. I don’t know how that was possible. She would go to church but she couldn’t tell you anything she learned in church, but the obedience, it was amazing,” Byer said.
“If I could have talked to her one more time I would tell her thanks Kiana for the lessons you taught us, thanks for the love that you showed us, thanks for seeing things in the way that we didn’t and thanks for being the blessing in our life. And even as you pass, you are still a blessing because we are still seeing God’s work being done,” she added.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only ten of Kiana’s close relatives were allowed to physically attend the funeral service, however, others were able to view the proceedings via Facebook.
At the beginning and end of the service, a song which the teen’s father, Kiano Patrice, wrote in honour of her was played several times.
Kiana was laid to rest at the Carapo Public Cemetery.
Kiana’s health battles
In an interview with the Express last week, Patrice said at age three his daughter was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure.
He said the years that followed saw Kiana being hospitalised for weeks at a time, which affected her schooling.
Finally in 2014, through funding from the Children’s Life Fund, Kiana underwent a kidney transplant at a hospital in Argentina.
Byer donated one of her kidneys for the life-saving transplant.
Patrice said a further surgery was done some time between 2017 and 2019 to straighten Kiana’s legs, which were deformed due to a condition called Renal Rickets.
In early June, Patrice and his daughter became ill and later tested positive for Covid-19.
Blood tests also showed that Kiana’s kidney was no longer functioning, resulting in her needing dialysis.
The father and daughter spent 12 days at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
In the final week of their stay, Kiana passed away due to Covid-19 complications and renal failure.
She was among the 16 people who died from the virus between June 24 and June 25.