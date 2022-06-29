MOM MURDERED DEFENDING DAUGHTER

Staff of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN), of which the Express newspaper is part, is mourning the murder of 55-year-old employee Tricia Badaloo.
Badaloo’s daughter, Taylor Benson, 21, is being treated for chop wounds following an attack at their Neil Street home in Sangre Grande on Monday by a man they both knew.
Badaloo was employed with CCN as the Group procurement associate and has been with the company since 2008.
Dawn Thomas, chief executive officer of One Caribbean Media (OCM), under which CCN falls, yesterday described Badaloo’s death as tragic, noting she was a “very valued and loyal team member” who took great pride in her work.
“Her positive attitude and disposition, in spite of personal challenges, were admirable and inspiring to me. I pray for the recovery of her hospitalised daughter, and I hope that the perpetrator of this dastardly act will be brought to justice. Our women deserve so much more and better from our society,” Thomas said.
This incident, along with the killing of a man in Moruga, has pushed the 2022 murder toll up to 255. The comparative for the same period last year was 175.
Badaloo a hero
According to police reports, about 6.50 p.m. on Monday, Badaloo and her daughter were at their home when a man known to both of them came to speak to the younger woman.
The conversation soon became heated, and the man allegedly pulled out a Chinese chopper and chopped both Badaloo and her daughter several times.
Neighbours who heard the commotion notified the police, and a team of officers from the Eastern Division Task Force responded.
However, by the time they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
The officers found the daughter lying on the ground at the front of the home while Badaloo was found inside on the floor of her home, police said.
An ambulance was called, but Badaloo could not be resuscitated by personnel.
She was declared dead on the scene by a district medical officer.
Relatives told the media at the family’s home yesterday that the daughter is hospitalised in a serious condition, but was conscious.
“She hasn’t said much yet, but we know she’s conscious and the doctors said that she should be fine,” a relative said.
Relatives described Badaloo as a hero, noting it appeared she was wounded in trying to stand up for her daughter.
“If you watch the whole scene, from how the living room is in a state and how things were thrown to the ground, it is clear that Tricia attempted to intervene and stand up for her daughter.
“Like she saw Taylor being chopped and she tried to stop it and she suffered wounds as a result. The whole house is almost like a battle ground, and you can see the story of how it happened, even down to when this girl run outside to get help,” relatives said.
They said the suspect in the incident is believed to be a man known to the daughter who had recently been released early from serving a prison sentence because of “good behaviour”.
“But the police, no one told the family that he was out. After all the things we told them how this man was calling (name called) on the phone while in prison and telling her things. He went to prison for crimes he committed against her, and he plead guilty.
“So even after all that, no one could have told us that he was out? I feel like if they did, this would not have happened because the family would have taken precautions to ensure that their paths never crossed,” relatives said.
Badaloo was described as a hard-working and loving woman who dedicated her life to her daughter and son.