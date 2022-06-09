Mom of two shot dead

IN FULL view of passing motorists and pedestrians in San Juan yesterday, a gunman opened fire, killing a 47-year-old mother of two while seriously injuring a man who was next to her.
Police said that around 2.10 p.m., Roxanne Reyes-Barrow, of Ninth Avenue, Barataria, and Quincy Williams, 29, were standing outside a bar located next to a children’s clothing store owned by Reyes-Barrow, near the corner of the Eastern Main Road and Sixth Avenue, when they were approached by a gunman wearing a coverall and a blue-coloured hat.
The man drew a gun, pointed it at Reyes-Barrow and opened fire while Williams, who was next to her, sustained a gunshot to his back. The gunman then ran east along the main road and escaped.
Nothing was taken from either Barrow or Williams.
The Express arrived on the scene half an hour after the shooting, and was told by onlookers that the gunman stood over Barrow and shot her as she lay on the ground.
The man then ran off and escaped, police said.
A one-minute-and-48-second video appeared on social media almost minutes after, showing Barrow being placed into a private car and taken to hospital while Williams was seen on the ground bearing a gunshot wound.
In the video, the frantic cries of Barrow’s relatives were heard, and she was placed in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra motor car. The video also shows Williams on the ground while someone tells him, “You pick up, too.”
Police said both were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where Barrow was pronounced dead on arrival while Williams was treated and then placed in a ward.
The Express spoke to one of Barrow’s relatives who asked not to be named. He said Barrow was a mother of a daughter aged 25 and a son aged 13.
Asked why both people were shot, he replied: “The family cannot think of a reason why this happened. It is unexplainable.”
The murder toll stood at 226 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 159.