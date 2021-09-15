THE return of her child would bring satisfaction to Pauline Bharat, not sentencing of the men who murdered him.
The Express reached out to Bharat yesterday, following the sentencing of the two men who killed her son, six-year-old Sean Luke, 15 years ago.
Bharat said she did not listen in to the virtual court sitting, where Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds sentenced Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo for the crime. She told the Express she did not want to know the outcome.
“I really don’t care anymore... They would give them five or ten years and after that they will be released because they counting all the years they stayed inside of there. What kind of justice is that for anybody? What?” Bharat asked.
“I stop caring about the system because they are part of the problem,” she said, noting that the matter had been adjourned on occasions in the past.
Mitchell was 13 years old and Chatoo was 16 when they killed Luke and, therefore, could not face the mandatory death sentence.
At their sentencing, Ramsumair-Hinds ordered that Mitchell serve 33 years and Chatoo 27 years in prison. The 15-year time period they spent in custody and their conduct while in prison were taken into account, following which it was ordered that Mitchell serve 17 years, six months and 13 days in prison; and Chatoo be incarcerated for 11 years, six months and 13 days. They will come up for review every three years.
Although Bharat was not interested in the sentencing passed, the Express asked if the added years behind bars would bring her any satisfaction.
“If they could bring back my child, yes,” she said.
In July, Mitchell and Chatoo were convicted during a judge-alone trial before Ramsumair-Hinds. In delivering the verdict, the judge said based on the prosecution’s evidence, she had no doubt the two committed the crime back in March 2006.