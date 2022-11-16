Mom rescues toddler mauled by dog at home

TWO days after celebrating his third birthday, a boy playing with a ball on the porch of his family’s home was mauled on his face by a dog which is said to be owned by a resident in the area.
The child’s mother, Cassyann Dass, 32, who was footsteps away from her son, Jalil, lamented that her “child could have been dead” had she not sprung quickly into action.
She witnessed the moment the dog’s jaws locked onto Jalil on Monday afternoon at their home in Mussarap Trace North, Barrackpore.
A shaken and traumatised Dass spoke in an interview on Tuesday as she awaited surgery for her son at the San Fernando General Hospital.
She said Jalil suffered lacerations on his face, which she said were almost as deep as “chop wounds”.
Dass said the dog is owned by a contractor who lives nearby. She claimed threats were made if she went public with the incident.
However, when the Express contacted the contractor, the man declined to comment on the issue.
A video with images of the child’s injuries has been shared widely on social media.
Fight to save her son
Recalling how the attack unfolded, Dass said that around 2.20 p.m., Jalil was sitting on the floor while she was bringing his one-year-old brother to him for them to play.
“I saw my child sit down on the ground, and next thing I heard him bawl out. I turned around and saw the dog on his face, locked into his face. It is a newly built concrete house, but we do not yet have a gate and a fence. My kids are allowed to be in the gallery, don’t you think so. This happened in my house, in the gallery.
“I heard my son (Jalil) bawling. When I watch, it is because the dog’s mouth was on his jaw. One (side of the dog’s jaw) was on the left side of the (child’s) face and the other on the right side of the face. All I could have done was run and jump and kick the dog to get him off of my child,” the mother said.
She estimated that the dog, which she was told is a mix of Akita and a mongrel, weighs about 200 pounds (91 kilogrammes).
“The dog rushed at me. I took things to pelt it down and rushed it, and it ran out of the yard. I took up my child and ran out of the road and flagged down somebody to carry me to the hospital. It happened in minutes,” said Dass.
As the mother ran out into the road, neighbour Farzan Mohammed said the dog ran behind them, and he threw stones, forcing the animal to retreat and hide under a van.
“This dog nearly killed this little child in his house. All over, we are hearing things about little children. Something must be done,” Mohammed said.
The mother took Jalil to the Lengua District Health Centre, and he was then taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Pleas for justice
Dass said there have been reports that the same dog was seen roaming the neighbourhood and even attacked another child who sustained minor injuries.
She said all attempts to speak with the owner have come to nought.
“The people are not taking responsibility for the dog. A workman of the owner of the dog came to our house and told my husband, ‘So your wife wants to go by the police? All you want to go to social media? I go deal with she.’ The owner of the dog never contacted me. I contacted him and I told him who I was and he said, ‘I cannot do anything for you,’” said Dass.
When the Express visited Dass’ home, her husband, Rennie Jagbandajsingh, said that on Monday afternoon when he tried to open his door, the dog pounced on him, but he managed to jump over a wall just in time.
Jagbandajsingh also urged the owner to do the right thing.
“The owner came and told me there is nothing he can say or do. He told me he would call me this morning. He called my wife after 12 (noon) today.”
Dass said she is seeking justice for what has happened to her son.
“My son is three years old and his life just started. These people do not have any humanity. They did not even come to the hospital to see what has happened. These dog owners need to pay some kind of penalty. This has changed my child’s life forever. My child will see a dog and forever be frightened now because he will think a dog is bad. If I did not kick this dog as hard as I could, my child would have been dead. The way that the dog grabbed him, he would have pulled out the underneath of his jaw,” she said.
On August 25, 11-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen was mauled to death by a dog in Vistabella.
In September last year, four-year-old Amaziah Lewis of San Juan was mauled to death by a Rottweiler in Tacarigua.