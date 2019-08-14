A SIPARIA woman reported to police that minutes after she collected $6,900 child maintenance money for her children she was robbed.
The 30 year old woman told police that she was attacked by a thief after leaving the Siparia Magistrates’ court on Tuesday.
The victim went to the Siparia CID and told police officers that around 10.10 a.m. she was walking along Daisy Voisin Street near the Penal taxi stand.
She reported that she was accosted by a man who held onto her right hand and twisted it.
She told officers that she became fearful and the man took the envelope containing $6900, the maintenance money for her children she had just collected at the court.
The woman said that the man ran down lower Daisy Voisin Street, then Mary Street and escaped.
Sgt Jaggernauth, Cpl Boodlal and PC Jaglal of the Siparia CID responded and searched for the suspect, but no one was arrested.
PC Jaglal is continuing investigations.