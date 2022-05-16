Mom, son murdered...Soldier released

A soldier, who was a person of interest following the murders of Abeo Cudjoe and her 12-year-old son Levi Lewis, was released from police custody yesterday afternoon.
The Express was told that he was released around 3.30 p.m. pending further investigations by the police.
The army official from Penal had turned himself over to officers at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three at their Coffee Street, San Fernando, office on Wednesday while accompanied by his lawyers. Attorney Subhas Panday said his client was cautioned and told of his rights before he was taken by the police for medical treatment. He was interviewed during his time in custody.
Cudjoe, 30, and Lewis were stabbed during an attack at their Lachoos Road, Penal, home in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Cudjoe had wounds to her chest and hand while Levi was stabbed in his neck. The door was broken to the house. Cudjoe died at the scene and Levi died while undergoing treatment after he was rushed to hospital after making his way to his grandfather’s home.
Levi was a pupil at the Penal RC School.