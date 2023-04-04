THE South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) is facing a lawsuit from the woman who went pregnant and in pain to the Princes Town District Hospital in January, and ended up losing her twin babies after allegedly being denied emergency care, and chased from the facility.
The incident involving Pearly Graham was highlighted by the Express and TV6 News, and led to an intervention by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who ordered an investigation which led to two doctors and two nurses being suspended pending the outcome of the probe.
Whether or not the employees have been reinstated is unknown.
On March 23, the SHWRA received a pre-action protocol letter in which it was warned of a pending claim for negligence and wrongful death of the babies.
Pearly Graham is claiming that, on the afternoon of January 23, she was 26 weeks pregnant when she began experiencing contractions consistent with early signs of labour.
She went to the Princes Town District Hospital with her husband Jermain Graham, and was allowed in by a security guard.
Graham claims that she explained to her nurse the excruciating pain, and was told to take a seat and wait. She said that while waiting, three other people entered and were treated by the doctor for various complaints.
Graham said that when she asked about this, she was told by a nurse “it is not a first come first served and it is based on the emergency”.
Graham said that when her blood pressure was finally checked by a nurse, a doctor appeared.
His name is unknown but Graham described his as being “of large built, fair in complexion and his accent gave her the impression that his native language was Spanish”.
According to Graham’s claim, “The said doctor asked our client ‘what happened to you?’ and my client replied ‘I am pregnant and I’m getting pains and I believe it’s time to give birth...’ The said doctor without explanation or provocation began to address our client, his demeanour was hostile and aggressive as he told out client ‘we don’t have any equipment to deal with your case here!”
Graham said she attempted to explain that she was carrying twins and she was concerned, the said doctor responded by saying “even worse!”.
Graham attempted to reason with the doctor and mentioned that she saw an ambulance and it was her belief that the facility would have assisted by having her access an ambulance to transport her to the San Fernando General Hospital.
“The said doctor then became even more aggressive and raised his voice towards our client and stated “No! How did you get here? Leave just as you got here!” Mr Graham attempted to speak with the said doctor, however, he refused to listen to Mr Graham and shouting at our client and Mr Graham “Get out from here, get out from here,” the claim states.
In the claim, filed by attorneys Pavatra Ramharak and Brandon Sirju, it was further stated, “Our client was on the brink of tears at this point. Her contractions were increasing in frequency and severity. The car which was used to transport her to the facility was not in proper working condition and she was afraid she wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time.
“Our client through her tears recalled that there was an ambulance parked outside of the facility and she remembered that for her last pregnancy, the ambulance transported her to the hospital from the facility. Our client then asked the said doctor to provide a number for the ambulance, he responded and said that they did not have it. Our client’s experience at the facility was not just embarrassing but emotional and traumatic (for) both her and her husband. She walked out of the facility in utter dismay at the treatment meted out to her. It should be noted that during this exchange between herself and the doctor, the nurses and other employees stepped away and no one attempted to offer any assistance”.
Graham said it was a security guard who gave her a number to call the ambulance, but she got to the San Fernando Hospital before the paramedics arrived.
At the San Fernando Hospital, Graham said nurses there began monitoring and was able to determine that they heard the heartbeats of the two babies and saw the babies and their movement on the monitor. Graham said both babies were delivered several minutes apart and each was removed from the room immediately upon birth. Graham said she was able to look at them and hear them and was aware that both babies were alive at the time of birth.
However, she said that shortly after the delivery, a doctor came into the room and told her that “it doesn’t make sense for the hospital to do anything as they will still lose the babies.”
“No one was attempting to give her an update on her babies, instead, she was being told that it was not the hospital’s intention to attempt to preserve the life of her babies, but instead do nothing,” the claim stated.
Graham said no attempt was made to clean her up for three hours, and by the time she was given care, she had come down with a fever.
She said she was later visited by a second doctor who advised her that “the government would consider it a miscarriage” and that the government would not issue a birth certificate for the babies, so when they died no death certificate would be done.”
Graham said she was traumatised since, as far as she was aware, the babies were alive and well.
In the claim, she said she asked for her babies.
The babies were swaddled and brought to Graham and her husband. “The babies were alive, breathing on their own, (Graham) felt their heart beat and was able to invoke a response from both babies while holding them and cuddling them” during the hour they were there.
Graham said that up to the point of her discharge, she was never told about the status of her babies and to date, was never told when they had died, their status at birth, and why no attempts were made to preserve their life.
There was never a funeral. The hospital took possession of the remains of the babies.