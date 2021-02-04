‘Mondello made false reference to Rowley’

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has discussed with the United States Embassy in Port of Spain “and by extension with the US State Department” its concerns about a “false reference” to the Prime Minister made by former US ambassador Joseph Mondello.
This was disclosed by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne yesterday.
Browne said “they (the US Embassy and US State Department) have emphasised that Mr Mondello spoke as a private citizen and his views and perspectives do not represent those of the Biden administration.
“They also emphasised that they remain committed to strengthening our bilateral ties and to working closely with Trinidad and Tobago on a range of matters of mutual interest including trade,” Browne said.
He lamented that Mondello’s personal reflections included an “unfortunate and false reference to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in the rehashing of his (Mondello’s) views about China”.
Mondello in an interview with “Power and Politics” host Rich Barrabi on Long Island’s News 12 in New York, accused the Prime Minister of taking the US “for granted” and claimed that Rowley had made a statement to a paper that “the United States was a trade partner of the past and that China is the partner of the future”.
Browne also regretted Mondello’s condescending reference and he labelled as “unfortunate” Mondello’s use of the phrase “island chieftains” to described heads of government of Caribbean nations.
“Some of that type of rhetoric would be familiar to observers over the last few years,” Browne said.
“Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to strengthening our excellent relations with the United States of America which we value as our largest trading partner, even as we exercise our sovereign right to do business with other nations.”
PM: Mondello’s statements misleading and unfortunate
Meanwhile the Prime Minister characterised the statement attributed to him by Mondello as “misleading and unfortunate”. “He has quoted me as saying something that I did not say,” the Prime Minister insisted. “I would never say that. I do not harbour such thoughts so I will never say that.”
“I spoke about the history of our doing business along the way of our independence first as a British colony, then having Britain as our major trading partner, and later we expanded to add the United States to that. And currently we are doing additional business with China which is now a major trading nation and foreign investor.
“I never used the words quoted by the (former) ambassador. I never said anything about the US being ‘the past’ and China ‘the future’. Those are his words and his interpretation. I was talking about the historical growth of Trinidad and Tobago’s trading relations with major sources of finance and trade. The (former ambassador’s) attempt to paraphrase what I actually said is quite misleading and unfortunate. If he is going to quote me then he has an obligation to say what I actually said and in the context in which it was said.”
The Prime Minister said if anyone could find such a statement (as quoted by Mondello) he would apologise.
Rowley said he knew that Trinidad and Tobago’s long-standing and close relationship with China and more recently its business contacts with China was “a source of constant griping” by Mondello while he served as ambassador to this country. “But the friendly relations between Trinidad and Tobago and China is a healthy one and does not require the approval of any ambassador in our country,” the Prime Minister said.
He added that the US is this country’s major trading partner and that Trinidad and Tobago continues to encourage US investment. The Prime Minister referred to statements made by him at a political meeting in June 2018 in Barataria on Government’s policy on foreign investment. At that meeting the Prime Minister stated that the US’s investment in the energy sector was very “large and very important”.
He noted however that far more countries were competing for US investment now than 30 or 40 years ago.
He said China was the second largest economy in the world and that while Britain and the US economies drove the country for a while, if it was to tap into serious inflows of foreign investment it had to look to the economies that have investment and that were looking to invest aboard and China was where that is today.