Money for 5 cops’ families

THE families of five police officers who were killed in the line of duty have received compensation from the State.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to state whether the families of police officers, who were killed in the line of duty, have been receiving compensation packages.
Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, answering on behalf of Hinds during the sitting of the Senate, said according to information received from the acting Commissioner of Police, “five legal personal representatives of police officers who were killed in the line of duty have received appropriate compensation packages.”
Opposition Senator Jearlean John asked whether this was the total number of officers killed in the line of duty but Senate President Christine Kangaloo said this question does not arise.
John asked again whether these five were determined to have died on the job and whether there were others now being assessed.
Kangaloo said the answer was provided that five families received compensation.
John again pressed whether there are other families who should be in receipt of compensation.
She further asked how is it determined who was killed in the line of duty and who should be receiving compensation. Kangaloo said this question does not arise.
John asked whether officers who died from the Covid-19 virus are also considered officers who died in the line of duty. Kangaloo again said this question does not arise based on the question posed and the answer given.
In September 2014, the former People’s Partnership government accepted the proposal from the TTPS to pay $1 million to the relatives of any member of the Protective Services killed in the line of duty.
In April 2016, former National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said the Government would honour the $1 million compensation package proposed by the previous administration to families of all members of the protective services who were killed while on active duty.
The $1 million compensation package was to be paid to the relatives of fallen members of the following agencies: Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service and Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS).