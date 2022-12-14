Money for 5 cops’ families

judge's gavel

THE families of five police officers who were killed in the line of duty have received compensation from the State.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to state whether the families of police officers, who were killed in the line of duty, have been receiving compensation packages.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, answering on behalf of Hinds during the sitting of the Senate, said according to information received from the acting Commissioner of Police, “five legal personal representatives of police officers who were killed in the line of duty have received appropriate compensation packages.”

Opposition Senator Jearlean John asked whether this was the total number of officers killed in the line of duty but Senate President Christine Kangaloo said this question does not arise.

John asked again whether these five were determined to have died on the job and whether there were others now being assessed.

Kangaloo said the answer was provided that five families received compensation.

John again pressed whether there are other families who should be in receipt of compensation.

She further asked how is it determined who was killed in the line of duty and who should be receiving compensation. Kangaloo said this question does not arise.

John asked whether officers who died from the Covid-19 virus are also considered officers who died in the line of duty. Kangaloo again said this question does not arise based on the question posed and the answer given.

In September 2014, the former People’s Partnership government accepted the proposal from the TTPS to pay $1 million to the relatives of any member of the Protective Services killed in the line of duty.

In April 2016, former National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said the Government would honour the $1 million compensation package proposed by the previous administration to families of all members of the protective services who were killed while on active duty.

The $1 million compensation package was to be paid to the relatives of fallen members of the following agencies: Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service and Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COURT BLOCKS ROWLEY

COURT BLOCKS ROWLEY

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley, as head of the National Security Council (NSC), has been temporarily restrained by the High Court from laying an executive summary of the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report, or any part of it, in Parliament.

The restriction may remain in place until March, when the court is expected to deliver its final ruling in a judicial review claim brought by former police commissioner Gary Griffith against the NSC.

Money for 5 cops’ families

Money for 5 cops’ families

THE families of five police officers who were killed in the line of duty have received compensation from the State.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to state whether the families of police officers, who were killed in the line of duty, have been receiving compensation packages.

...‘Immediate appeal being filed’

...‘Immediate appeal being filed’

AN “immediate appeal” is to be filed against yesterday’s High Court ruling in favour of former police commissioner Gary Griffith, the Office of the Attorney General has announced.

The announcement came in the form of a media release not long after Justice Devindra Rampersad granted an interim injunction to Griffith, effectively restricting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from laying an executive summary of the Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament.

Grandad killed by intruder

Grandad killed by intruder

A week after a Chaguanas grandfather reported to police there were intruders on the premises of his residence, he was shot and killed in a home invasion.

“Thief! Thief!” were the last words from retiree Moonan Hardeo who was killed early yesterday .

Hardeo, 65, a father of two and grandfather of one, was struck by a bullet to the upper body and died moments later on the floor of his home at Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

T&T’s Lockerbie terror victim

T&T’s Lockerbie terror victim

One December day 34 years ago, a suitcase bomb exploded aboard a passenger jet as it flew from London to New York.

People and plane parts rained from the sky over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland.

In all, 270 lives were lost that day in what remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.

Recommended for you