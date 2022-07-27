Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says his ministry is working to repair damaged roads, but is constrained by funding.
He said so, as he acknowledged a series of protests occurring across the country as frustrated residents call attention to the state of the roads in their communities.
Protests have erupted in several areas, including Barrackpore, Moruga and Claxton Bay, over the past few days, with residents blocking roads and burning debris to highlight poor road conditions.
Yesterday Sinanan said he understood the reason people are protesting. “Some of our roads are really not in the condition that we would like to see it,” he admitted, while speaking with reporters following the sod-turning ceremony for the Piarco International Airport Solar Park project.
Sinanan added that inclement weather in recent weeks, coupled with T&T’s ageing infrastructure, has caused further issues.
“We have been getting some strange weather patterns, and that has not helped us in terms of our infrastructure,” he stated.
“Most of our infrastructure is over 60 to 70 years old, and that is why you are seeing a lot of landslips and so on.
“I went with Minister (Stuart) Young on Sunday to look at a bridge that was giving way in his constituency, and the investigation showed that when they built that bridge all they used was just mortar and stone.
“That is about 50 to 60 years old. We have to expect now that we do have some challenges with the infrastructure.”
Man with a plan
Sinanan said the ministry has been working to address the problems, but only so much can be done on limited resources.
“The ministry does have a plan and a programme, but this is all based on the availability of funding. We have done probably close to 300 projects this year on road rehabilitation.
“Based on the funding available to the ministry, we utilise all our allocations and we do work across Trinidad. Unfortunately, everything can’t be done at the same time, but we are putting things in place.
“We have just recently brought out 25 small contractors to help us with the localised holes in the road, then we have the Programme For Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) unit... so we are doing what we can do, based on the funding available to us,” he said.
Sinanan said the ministry is also looking at ways to enhance safety for cyclists and those using the roadways for recreation activities.
This comes following the death of cyclist Anthony Harris, who was fatally struck by a car while cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah on July 9.
Sinanan said bicycle lanes along the highways may not be possible, as the ministry has to work with space constraints. But he noted that a bicycle lane installed in Chaguaramas has been useful.
“We are asking the technical team to look at the Queen’s Park Savannah to see what we could do because a lot of people utilise it for recreation activities. I am speaking to the director of traffic to encourage more of it, but making it safe for the users,” he added.