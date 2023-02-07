MONEY WOES HIT PM

The shortage of funds at regional corporations has hit Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his pocket.
Delivering the feature address at the handover ceremony of the newly-reconstructed Skinner Park in San Fernando yesterday, Rowley said: “I almost lost my house (in Goodwood Park) two months ago because a drain outside of my house is broken and the corporation can’t fix it because they haven’t got the sand and the cement. And the water came through from the drain into my house, undermined my yard. And I was just there in time to catch the landslide before it cut. Eight inches of separation in my yard. I have to do it myself, but I tell you if a corporation has a revenue stream, it can always do more than if it’s waiting for a handout to pay in cash.”
Rowley made the point to advance the need for local government reform, stating that all the regional corporations face an uphill task in providing services to their burgesses due to a lack of financial resources.
He also said the Central Government had resurrected Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin and will be moving on to Sangre Grande next.
“Especially Sangre Grande during local government reform to say to the people of Sangre Grande, it is ridiculous that you have the physical feature, but you can’t cut the grass because your Corporation doesn’t have gas to put in the equipment, or doesn’t even have the piece of equipment and the grass grow so tall that nobody could play a game on the grass.
“Local Government reform is going to put an end to that because we’re going to collect the property tax, small amount from a lot of people, but it stays in the hands of local government and you will be responsible. So, there will be no question of a park in a community in this nation where the grass grows undisturbed and the people can’t use it, those for whom it was meant to use,” the PM said.
He added: “And, we’re going much further than that because local government reform means putting responsibility in the hands of local people, serious responsibility. This facility will eventually get fully in the hands of the people of San Fernando to be maintained, painted, cleaned and be protected by the people of San Fernando. And they will have the resources to do that from two sources; one, from the local tax collected, and two, from the amount that is allocated from Central Government to make up what you don’t have.”
Existing model not working
Questioning why there’s a problem with that, he said: “Just tell me, somebody could tell me, if you have a better model then let me know, but one thing for sure, the existing model is not working. We have elections ever so often, we do the same thing, which is largely nothing.”
He said if one was to call their Corporation regardless of which local government jurisdiction it is, the Corporation will not have gas to put in their vehicle in order to collect the garbage. “But, you’re a Corporation with a mayor with a chain. Absolute rubbish,” he said.
Turning his attention to the reconstructed Skinner Park facility, he said it was built during a pandemic. “We could easily have said no to San Fernando. That’s why today I want to congratulate and thank my colleagues for agreeing in the Cabinet during the pandemic to make this expenditure because we believe in the future of this country. Pandemic or no pandemic we’re going to survive and we will do it in the end,” he said.
“One of the commitments the Government has made is to ensure as we do more with less, that sport and culture are upfront because the people of Trinidad and Tobago, without sport we wouldn’t be able to identify ourselves. And without knowledge of the role that culture plays in this diversified community, we may never survive as a nation. Sport and culture are not secondary, they are primary aspects of our existence.
“And that is why in this very difficult period where we acknowledged upfront that we do not have enough to do all that we would like to do, especially trying to do all at the same time, that we’ll stay on that journey of development step by step, street by street, building by building, family by family, and hopefully at some time in the not too distant future, it will touch you wherever you are. San Fernando, today is your day,” he said.
In the interest of T&T
The PM said there was a time when the decision to make this expenditure a priority might have appeared like craziness to some people.
“But, we started out on that journey even before the pandemic, we said we are going to do it on a sustained basis and that is why today the Brian Lara Stadium is not an abandoned property, but one of the finest cricket grounds in the world. We finished it, we got it done. Simply because we set out to get it done in the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said in 2009 the main block at the Port of Spain General Hospital was condemned as being engineeringly unsafe but nothing was done about it.
And drawing reference to the collapse of a Turkish hospital where thousands of lives were lost during a 7.8 earthquake yesterday, Rowley added: And if you want to know what that really meant, look at today’s news and see what happened in Turkey yesterday.”
He said during the pandemic the government took the decision to pull the condemned building down and to erect a new building. “And I have every confidence that a brand-new building will rise from that site. And the only difference is that the government is genuinely undertaking to do more with less and making those kinds of priorities.
He noted that the Government has actively been involved in the refurbishing of schools and the construction of hospitals, with one to be opened in Sangre Grande soon.