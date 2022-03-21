Money woes suspected in double suicide

THE couple found dead by a child at their home on Saturday may have had financial problems.
So said Steve Jugmohan’s family as they said they had no clue that he was thinking about ending his life.
Jugmohan, 40, and Sharlene Ramkisssoon, 38, both took their lives at their La Paille Road home, near Princes Town, shortly before noon on Saturday.
His elder and only sister, Sharon Jugmohan, said: “We not sure but we thinking it may be financial but nothing, nothing that I can say because they did not state.”
However, she said they have been told by people that it may be financial issues.
Speaking to the media yesterday, she said her brother sold two vehicles before his death but did not provide her with details.
Jugmohan said the couple kept to themselves but added that their behaviour leading up to the suicide was in no way out of the ordinary. She said they definitely did not have domestic issues.
The child who found them was said to be traumatised and the media was told that Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob visited and assured that counselling will be arranged.
Jugmohan said she heard there were two videos circulating on social media with the couple but she only saw one. She became emotional as she relayed the contents.
“The video stated that they were in problems and they ask for help and nobody helped them.”
She said they also asked that the children’s two grandparents take care of them and that the couple’s possessions were for their children. The child was around during the video which has been reviewed by the police.
Jugmohan said Ramkissoon worked as a Play Whe booth operator and Steve, who had a maxi, would at times do private jobs.
Apart from the selling of his vehicles, she had not noticed anything in recent times that would involve their finances.
The couple had been together for approximately ten years and lived at the house. While they had a daughter, nine, and a five-year-old son, the couple also had children from previous relationships. Jugmohan was also the father of a 16-year-old girl while Ramkissoon’s two other sons live abroad.
Jugmohan, who lives upstairs the house at which the incident occurred, said she was the person who the child told that the couple had ended their lives.
She ran downstairs and saw Ramkissoon in the bedroom and her brother dead in the bathroom. She called the police and the emergency health personnel were also contacted.
Steve Jugmohan and Ramkissoon were later pronounced dead.
Sharon Jugmohan, whose body shook when she saw her brother, said that she was unable to put into words how she felt on finding him. She also said the child who saw them was traumatised and had not spoken much since.
She also told the media that when Jacob visited on Saturday, he said he would send counselling for her “and he will look into the matter to have something done for the children, to help them with the situation”.
A post-mortem is expected to be done on the bodies at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
And there were two suicides in East Trinidad on Saturday.
The first was Joshua Williams, 25.
Police said that around 7 a.m., a 19-year-old relative of Williams found him in an unresponsive state at their home at Trainline off Pinto Road, Arima. The man contacted other relatives who then called the police.
Investigators said that based on what they saw they believe that his death may have been self-inflicted. The body was later moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.
The other incident took place approximately half an hour later.
Police said Martin Montrose was found by his mother at the family’s John Lane Extension Road home in D’Abadie.
He, too, was in an unresponsive state. Police determined that Montrose may have ended his own life based on how he was found. His body was also moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.
Police said that post-mortems are expected to be done on both bodies at the Forensic Science Centre this week.
Anyone in need of emotional support can contact Lifeline at 645-2800, 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636