Insufficient finances is one of the factors hampering the Police Service Commission (PolSC) from operating at its most effective, a Joint Select Committee has been told.
PolSC Director of Personnel Administration Corey Harrison addressed the issue at a meeting of the Joint Select Committee on National Security, held yesterday to examine the operations of the PolSC and its strategies to improve the management and performance of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Responding to questions from committee chairman Keith Scotland, Harrison said an increase in financial resources would aid the commission in carrying out its mandate.
He said funding is needed to conduct surveys as well as performance monitoring.
“We need to carry out simple duties and responsibilities to ensure that the monitoring of the performance of the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police are carried out by the Police Service Commission. We can’t do that without financial resources.”
Harrison said the commission has been doing these tasks “at bare minimum”.
“We need a holistic approach as to how the commission manages the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police and we need the financial resources in order to do that.”
PolSC chairman Judith Jones added that the funding issue hampers the recruitment of new staff, which prevents the PolSC from addressing the backlog of appeals.
“For example, we require staffing in appeals. We are at the stage now where we have this backlog, we have appeals to be heard and we have no case management officer,” said Jones.
She said, as a result, several employees were serving in multiple roles outside of their own job descriptions.
“We are using a clerk-typist instead of a transcriptionist. We have no person dedicated to serving documents.”
Jones said while the Commission works its best with what it has, “at the end of the day we need to get the staff. There’s no two ways about it. We can do so much and no more without the staff”.
In the meantime, Jones said the PolSC is continuing its recruitment and selection process for a Commissioner of Police and she expressed hope that a substantive CoP would be in place before the end of the year.
She said this is likely, should there be no delays in the process and everything goes smoothly.
“Of course, there are many things that will perhaps prevent the process from running smoothly as we all know, but we are hoping that by the end of the year we should be in a position to have the substantive Commissioner of Police in this country.”