minimum wage

EVERY morning, Sadia, 33, drops off her toddler at a daycare and heads to her job at a bakery. She spends the greater part of her eight-hour shift on her feet, wearing a pleasant expression belying her troubles. Sadia (name changed to protect her identity) is barely able to get by for the month on her $15 minimum wage. The minimum wage was increased to $17.50 per hour in the 2020 budget.

Sadia’s husband is unemployed and works off and on. The family survives mostly on her meagre income. “I have to pay the daycare, buy groceries and handle other living expenses,” she told the Express last week. The couple is not renting but the tightly budgeted grocery bill alone comes up to about $2,000 for the month, she said.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cuffie: No underhand tactics from the PNM

Cuffie: No underhand tactics from the PNM

THE PNM does not have to resort to subterfuge in order to achieve its electoral goals. So said Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Maxie Cuffie yesterday as he rubbished claims made by UNC Senator Saddam Hosein that the PNM was using the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) in that constituency for electioneering purposes.

Ex-CJ Clinton Bernard dies at 89

Ex-CJ Clinton Bernard dies at 89

FORMER chief justice Clinton Bernard has died. He was 89. Bernard, who was CJ from 1985 to 1995, died at his Westmoorings home yesterday morning. Another former chief justice, Satnarine Sharma, died on October 9. On Friday, several legal luminaries attended a memorial in his honour, at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.