Is Carnival a bacchanal?
When it comes to money, for sure.
National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters was meeting with Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) representatives yesterday afternoon regarding the National Calypso Monarch and National Extempo Monarch competitions.
TUCO announced the postponement of both events in a Facebook post on Sunday, pending further discussion/negotiations with the NCC.
“Upon conclusion of these discussions, a definitive position would be taken by TUCO, of which all members/participants would be apprised,” TUCO stated.
The preliminary round of the National Extempo competition was supposed to be held yesterday. The NCC announced via Facebook yesterday that the competition would be “postponed until further notice”.
Peters told the Express yesterday that the postponement was due to NCC’s financial challenges but added “we’re working on it. What I can assure you is that we will have an Extempo competition and we will have a Calypso Competition and we will have Dimanche Gras”.
“If TUCO does not want to have the monarch they (NCC) will produce it,” Peters also said. A total of $15 million has been allocated for events during A Taste of Carnival 2022.
TUCO is asking for $2.5 million to host Calypso Monarch events but an NCC official said it “can be done at about $600,000”.
Another NCC official said: “You think we can tell the Government, we are not having Carnival. We have to do what we have to do. We have to make a decision.”
TUCO president Ainsley King has said TUCO will need more money if the National Calypso Monarch competition is to be held during “A Taste of Carnival” 2022. The Calypso Monarch prize is $200,000. TUCO is prepared to scale down the competition, but the $1.5 million allocation to host various competitions is still insufficient, King has said.
The NCC believes “$1.5 million is a lot of money” as it is ‘A Taste of Carnival’.” “A Calypso Monarch cancellation is in no one’s best interest. NCC has been working with all the relevant stakeholders to resolve it. The strategy is still being explored. We will know if it is being held by Tuesday or early Wednesday morning,” the NCC official said.
Terri Lyons suggests $500,000 for monarch
Meanwhile, Reigning Calypso Monarch 2020 Terri Lyons says the winner should get $500,000.
She also suggested that the competition be deferred to March, or calypso fiestas, not a competition, be staged at the safe zones including The Gardens, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, or Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, which would ensure artistes got some money. Lyons said “it was mentally draining” for the artistes who are in a state of limbo as to whether the show would come off or not. Lyons had wooed the judges with her songs Obeah and Meagan, My Dear in 2020.
Asked what she felt should be a reasonable sum for the winner, Lyons said: “I think they should give the winner $500,000 if there is a competition. I am not demanding it. But I think it’s reasonable. I know they have a $15 million budget. I had about $5,743 in my account. It’s the truth. I went ahead and did what I had to do. I was about to give up. Music was a struggle. I was spending money and not making back from it. I persevered and won in 2020). I thank Almighty God.”
Lyons added: “I think if they are not going to have the competition, they can defer it to March. They can do it properly. Maybe they will be better prepared by that time. I also think they can have a calypso fiesta style event with about 40 calypsonians and give them some money. Have the calypso fiesta without the competition. They can have some other shows throughout the year. They can have other shows for other calypsonians and other people in culture and entertainment. There are a large number of calypsonians that can benefit from having several shows throughout the year.”
Struggling artistes
Lyons also said she empathised with the artistes who have been struggling.
She said: “I don’t just see them as competitors. I have been helping some of them. Some of them might be in the competition. I have been in contact with some of my some of my fellow artistes. I know some of them would have borrowed a small loan. They would have saved up to do a song. They just hoped it would happen after two years. But I am just as confused. I am in limbo. They sent out a list. Then it was the wrong list. I understand it was not NCC who sent out the list.”
Lyons, who said she does not just sing for competition, said: “I am an artiste. It is mentally draining. It’s like a see saw relationship. One minute you are on. Next minute, it’s off. Then you come back and try again. You can’t seem to get it right.”
Yesterday, Lyons said: “I just came back from rehearsals. I spoke to some artistes and they are sour. They want a competition or something to fill the space of a competition. We just want transparency and clarity. That’s all we are asking.”