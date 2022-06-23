Monkeypox alert

Be vigilant. Assume the person next to you has monkeypox. And be cautious how you mix with persons who recently travelled to any country where monkeypox has been detected.
That’s the advice of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he cautioned the public to be proactive about the monkeypox outbreak.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Deyalsingh said, “Just because we don’t have a confirmed or suspected case of monkeypox in Trinidad, don’t wait until we confirm one to then be careful. We are asking persons to be vigilant from now. To be vigilant if you are in close personal contact especially skin-to-skin contact or sharing bedding and clothing with someone who may have recently travelled to one of the 43 countries that are now reporting monkeypox cases.
“If you are in a family, or in a close relationship with anyone who has recently travelled to a country where monkeypox is being detected, be cautious how you mix with that person in your household and even when you go out to mass events, you don’t know the person standing next to you, the person sitting next to you. In the early days of Covid, you (referring to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram) were advising people to assume that the person next to you had Covid. I think with monkeypox, we need to take care and make that same sort of assumption especially if you are in a large crowd and you don’t know the person or the persons in your immediate surroundings.”
Also speaking yesterday, Parasram said, as of June 15, 2022, a total of 2,103 laboratory cases have been confirmed and one probable case of monkeypox across 42 countries.
Some of these countries include Venezuela, United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
Parasram also explained that human-to-human transmission of the disease is occurring through skin-to-skin, face-to-face, mouth-to-mouth and mouth-to-skin contact with infectious lesions.
And at present, for every 100 monkeypox infections, anywhere between one and 11 deaths can occur, according to Parasram.
As such, the ministry is advising the public to continue adhering to the current public health regulations which include mask-wearing, social distancing and washing of hands.
Monkeypox and pregnancy
Though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the monkeypox outbreak is primarily affecting men who have sex with men who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners, other groups of people, especially pregnant women, foetus and newborn babies are now considered vulnerable.
As such the Ministry of Health said it is not going to wait for the first case to be diagnosed in pregnancy to take proactive measures.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference yesterday, Director of Women’s Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh cautioned pregnant women and mothers to be careful as he revealed early initial information which showed monkeypox can spread from mother to child.
Sirjusingh said, “We are taking a proactive approach. We are not going to wait for the first case to be diagnosed in pregnancy and everyone will be worried at that time. I want to reassure the public that all systems are in place. All of the scientific information we’ve been receiving has been shared in our healthcare networks. They are aware of the signs and symptoms and the potential risks and possible treatment algorithms are being developed as guided by international bodies like the World Health Organisation.”
He said in adults, monkeypox is usually mild and people recover in a few weeks without treatment. Pregnancy is however considered a high-risk state with respect to any infection. “You are considered immunocompromised as well as there are some physical changes of pregnancy that will also increase your risk. The World Health Organisation has stated that monkeypox during pregnancy may lead to complications including a syndrome called congenital monkeypox which is still being defined or stillbirths,” he added.
He also said there’s limited evidence which shows the disease can be passed from a woman to the baby via the placenta which is called transplacental transmission.
At present, four cases like this have been reported outside T&T.
Other vulnerable groups include children, immunocompromised persons and health care workers due to their increased exposure to infected persons.
|Symptoms of monkeypox include swollen lymph nodes, fever, rash with blisters that can appear on the face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth, genitals, perianal area; headaches, muscle aches and fatigue.