“Where would we go? This has been our home for years; we have invested our money and time here. It is like nobody cares what happens and we have nowhere left to go from here.”
These were the words of residents of Mandingo Road in Princes Town this morning who say they watched for 12 years as a progressive landslip in the area swallowed at least one home and has compromised several others. With unexpected showers during the dry season, they said some are afraid of what the future holds.
In December 2020, they said, years of slipping culminated in the collapse of one resident’s home. The Express was told by neighbours that the resident has since been forced to relocate while his property continues to be plunged into the earth.
Despite many attempts to receive aid from relevant bodies such as the Ministry of Works and Transport, residents say they are being discriminated against because of the rural nature of their settings.
“It is very confusing, people here pay taxes too. The question is why, they have money to do projects like the San Fernando Waterfront but neglect us?” said resident Kirby Shim, whose generational home now faces the likelihood of collapse.
“We need it addressed. When we go to the authorities, they say the Government is not releasing funds? While this back-and-forth game is being played, our house is flailing and what are we supposed to do? Because we are living on a country road, it is falling on deaf ears. I wonder if we were living in Port of Spain if this would be the issue. Some asked us if we would leave. Where would we go? Our hard earned money is invested in our homes. Nobody cares. Where would we go? Why is this happening? The house across from us is going down into the earth around 60 feet down and our house on the side is going up to 180 degrees. It was casted at 90 degrees. The land is twisting because of the slippage.” he said.
According to Shim, the landslide began after works conducted by the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) in 2009. Poor construction, he said led to the system’s collapse and the prolonged flow of water underground. Though residents have resided in the area for many years without issue he said, this installation began the road’s eventual collapse.
“TSTT about 13 years ago ran a system in front of our house. They dug a three by four-foot hole and ran cables through it that connected to a manhole. It goes across to a box across the road. They used concrete to put it in, over a part of time, the system cracked because of the weight. They casted concrete on top of it, it cracked the PVC and the water is seeping because it is connected to a manhole.”
“We can’t see what is going on inside the road, we can see the surface. They wrote us a letter saying they are not responsible. When it reached certain people in authority, they said they don’t know why people are building on moving land. If this land was moving, my father-in-law lived there for 83 years, my father was here for over 100 and the land was not moving, Something is causing the land to move,” said Shim.
He added that after multiple complaints, the system was removed by the TSTT. However, he said, the damage had already been done.
Residents said that a recent visit from the Ministry of Works and Transport blocked access to the road’s intersections because of the landslip. As a result, residents now park their vehicles on the outside of the blockade in order to leave a return to the area. They estimated at least 700 commuters on a daily basis.
The slippage is one of two major landslides in the Moruga constituency, worsened by continued rainfall. The second of these, is currently being assessed for repairs by the Ministry of Works and Transport after severe damage in 2020.
Member of Parliament Michelle Benjamin told the Express that the weather has posed significant threats to residents of Mandingo and Lengua. A release from Benjamin’s office noted the damages at Mandingo Road and outlined the steps taken by residents to attain a response. The closure of the road, it said, has affected businesses along this route.
“Correspondence was sent and complaints were made on numerous occasions to various authorities and the Ministry of Works and Transport. However, the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (TSTT) and the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) remain adamant that their trench is not the root cause of the water seepage and landslide. The residents are in fear that their homes will soon be lost and that those responsible will not be held accountable for what has occurred... The road is a major access route and as such, the community has been left isolated since December 2020 and forced to use a different access road - Sahadath Road - which is also caving in. Businesses along that road are also on the verge of closure as commuters no longer use the road and sales would have decreased during the pandemic.”
“Residents of both Mandingo and Lengua Roads are fearful that if weather patterns continue with heavy rainfall, the situation will be exacerbated. Mr. Singh lamented that he and his family are unable to sleep at night thinking that the worst can happen to their home. These concerns expressed are quite similar to the cries of residents of Loney Road, the Calendar family from Cachipe, families in Warwell and many other parts of the Moruga/Tableland constituency. The residents are calling on the urgent action and response of the Ministry of Works and Transport whose representatives are silent in these matters although responsible for repairs and some degree of consideration. We are now calling on the Ministry of Works and relevant authorities to please assist in this strongly unfortunate and painful situation,” it said.
Contacted for a response on the slippage in Mandingo, TSTT has since said that residents claims were without merit. According to a statement sent to the Express, a technical team investigated the infrastructure of the slippage, later determining that there was no correlation between structural problems and its work in the area.
Damage, it said, extended beyond the company’s scope of works. Consultation with the Ministry of Works, it said, revealed that stabilization works throughout the region were ongoing.
“The Company’s investigations revealed that TSTT’s infrastructure is not the source of water that is causing damage to the properties. Specifically, the structural damage to the properties would not have been caused by TSTT’s infrastructure since the scope of the damage involves an area that extends beyond the reach of the Company’s infrastructure. TSTT also consulted with the Ministry of Works and Transport. The Ministry confirmed that the region is plagued with frequent land slips and that there are currently several projects ongoing to stabilize the road in that area, “ it said.
Stating that the company empathizes with residents’ losses, TSTT said it was willing to share relevant information and find the cause of the problem.
The Express also contacted Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan SInanan for a response. No immediate response was received.