‘Monster’ showers wreak havoc

IN what residents described as a strange bout of hammering rainfall, dozens of homes were flooded on Saturday evening, many for the first time.
This, after a monster belt of thundershowers began sweeping inland from the Gulf of Paria at around 2 p.m.
The Meteorological Office of Trinidad and Tobago had not forecast the weather system, and many residents were caught in the downpour that intensified into the evening.
Farina Ralph, a resident of Coconut Drive, said she was sitting in her porch when the heavy rains began. “I had never experienced that heavy rainfall. It was monstrous. I watched as the river overflowed and came into my yard. The water rose to the second floor.”
Ralph said she became fearful for her safety and began calling relatives for help.
“I started crying and praying. I cannot swim and the water was rising. It was coming inside the house, upstairs, and I thought I would drown inside my own house,” she said.
Ralph suffered thousands of dollars in losses as her appliances, furniture, clothing and other items were washed away.
Hers was among several families who were impacted as the Cipero River breached its banks and overflowed into their homes.
She said it was not the first time flood waters had reached her home, but it was the highest she had ever seen.
Another resident said most of his belongings in a downstairs apartment had washed away, including his children’s school books.
Climate change
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi toured the affected area yesterday.
He had earlier deployed 200 Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) workers to assist families in clean-up operations.
Al-Rawi said the heavy rainfall descended suddenly and caused massive flash flooding through the city.
Parts of Cocoyea, Circular Road, Freeling Street, Independence Avenue, Golconda Road, Union Hall and Gulf View Link Road were impassable.
The Express was told businesses and homes were flooded.
And an event carded to take place at the Naparima Bowl had to be cancelled after flood waters entered the compound.
Footage of flood water inside homes, service stations and restaurants and vehicles almost covered in parking lots was shared on social media.
In some areas along the San Fernando Bypass, water rose to several feet, preventing even high vehicles from passing.
Al-Rawi said, “How quickly it came, this is something you see abroad, we are thankful that people exercised caution and did not drive through flood and have loss of life and property.”
He said the weather was not expected and the San Fernando City Corporation and Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government responded immediately.
“I don’t think that weather predictions would allow you to pinpoint events like these that happened yesterday. From a historical perspective the last time was years ago. Pinpointing weather patterns would be great, but these are natural event phenomenon so I don’t think there is anything we can do,” he said.
Al-Rawi said he had warned the nation last November that this year would be significant because of super weather conditions caused by climate change.
“You are seeing the weather changes, but how deep a drain can you build? You need to look at the fact you have a tremendous amount of water coming in urban areas at the same time,” he said.
He said there were few green spaces in San Fernando and his ministry was working with the relevant ministries to find a solution.
Intense downpour
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said it was the first time he had ever experienced that intense downpour in San Fernando, which lasted for about five hours.
“We had the most irregular rainfall yesterday (Saturday) which started a little after 2 p.m. and ended after 7 p.m., five hours of non-stop heavy downpour I have never experienced in San Fernando. We have water cascading on the northern and southern side of San Fernando Hill, so this empties on Cipero Street and flows onto Scott Street and other areas,” he said.
Regrello said the Cipero River was unable to hold the raging water and that resulted in severe flash flooding in the city.
He appealed to residents to work with the city corporation to keep watercourses clean.