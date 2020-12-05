There are still monsters among us. These were the words of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday during a news conference, when asked to comment on the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley.
Riley was abducted sometime after she left home in a “PH” (private-hire) taxi on November 29.
The body of a woman, believed to be that of the 18-year-old, was found on Friday morning in a river off La Canoa, Santa Cruz.
“Every Tom, Dick and Harry being allowed to manage a vehicle, and then you end up with this as an outcome,” said Rowley.
Asked what women should do when travelling late at night, with only “PH” drivers operating, Rowley said: “Given the practicalities of the situation, we have to be always cognisant of our personal safety... Just be careful.”
Rowley admitted Riley’s death had disturbed him. “In this country where I live, I am a father of two daughters, and an uncle to a number of nieces... cousins. And when the news comes to me about somebody experiencing that, I physically feel the pain and say what would I have done if that was me. Because I too am exposed to that.
“I couldn’t say much more, except that among us, there was a judge who dealt with the Mano Benjamin case, and made a description of Mr Benjamin, you remember that story. Unfortunately, we still produce some of those amongst us, and we have to always be on the alert that we could be the next victim,” Rowley said.
Given the circumstances of the murder of Riley, he said he would also be approaching his fellow Government officials on what could be done with regards to “PH” vehicles.
Two persons are currently in custody, and police investigators are still searching for a third suspect wanted in connection with Riley’s disappearance.
Police said they recovered one pink-coloured iPhone, female underwear, one pair of white slippers, a purse, one grey-coloured Champion slipper, a piece of a belt buckle, a greenish-coloured jersey and one blue-coloured skirt.
Crime scene investigators also recovered soil samples from the roadway, as well as the track leading to the body, and the river bed.
Wrapworks stands with mom
Riley’s mother, Candice Riley, worked at the Ariapita branch of WrapWorks Deli in Port of Spain. The company has taken a decision to close the business temporarily to show support to Candice Riley.
“We are a family and our family is mourning this great loss. We are taking some time to give the support needed to Candice and her family and to each other. Thank you for understanding,” the company said in a post on social media.
It added, “Ariapita will be closed until further notice as we support each other over the unfathomable loss of Ashanti. A heartfelt thank you for your prayers, words of comfort and support. Love will conquer all.”
Riley said last Friday she was numb as she awaits confirmation that the body is in fact her daughter’s.
OPM condemns
violence against women
Meanwhile, in a news release issued yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs) condemned the recent acts of violence perpetrated against women, girls and children, and reminded the public that all men, women, boys and girls have the fundamental right to live a life free from all forms of violence.
It also drew attention to the fact that domestic violence, child abuse, rape and other forms of violence are punishable crimes.
“Gender-based violence is an infringement on one’s human rights and is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the release read.
It was noted that change needed to start with individuals to end violence against women and girls, by promoting behaviours and attitudes which will bring about inner peace and peace in homes and social environments.
“No man, woman or child needs to suffer in silence as help is available. Through the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, free and confidential counselling is available for all, including those who believe that they are a risk to others. As citizens, it is our collective duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all. We are our brother’s and sister’s keeper. We must all respond to the call to end all forms of gender-based violence by refusing to turn a blind eye.
“Seeing it, stopping it and reporting all cases of violence including child sexual abuse to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at 999, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-SAVE (7283) and the Children’s Authority at 996 can save a life. We all have a part to play in creating a safe space and peace for all,” the release stated.
PNM Women’s League:
Swift justice now!
The National Women’s League of the People’s National Movement also issued a release last night “to mourn and condemn the killing of Ashanti and the countless other women who have been victims of violence. We also see the pain on social media and the pictures of women who are still missing. We stand in solidarity with the family and loved ones of Ashanti Riley whose precious life was violently taken this past week. As a mark of respect to her life we cry out for swift justice and the full arm of the law now!”
It added: “Heinous acts such as these must never become our acceptable norm and are a grave reminder that we must continue to be vigilant against all acts of violence against our nation’s women. We must refuse and will never accept that our women can just be snuffed out by the demons in human form walking among us. We implore our sisters to please be vigilant and be each other’s keepers. We implore our communities to become watchdogs for our women’s safekeeping.
“We implore our brothers to hold yourselves and hold each other accountable for their actions and behaviour, especially those who seek to harm our women and children. And finally, we implore the authorities to continue to treat with urgency every report of missing women and to move swiftly to find our women.
“We further condemn those who continue to victim shame and blame women for the violent acts perpetrated against them. We say that this is a part of the problem which delays the repaid response needed when our women go missing. It is a sad for all women of Trinidad and Tobago who feel unsafe in our beloved country. Well today it stops and we will not allow the murder of Ashanti Riley to go unsolved and will no longer accept this war upon our women.”
The Women’s League said it will not be standing idly by and will be embarking on providing a series of workshops on self-defence for our nation’s women.
“We are calling for sensitivity workshops for our law enforcement officials as well. We will be lobbying our legislative arms to reflect our views. We say loudly, you touch one, you have touched all. You kill one, we the many will come, we the many will rise, and we the many will win in the name of justice for our daughters, for our nieces, for our granddaughter, for Ashanti Riley and all our sisters,” it added.