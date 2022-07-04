Months, weeks without pay

Despite a last-minute payment on Friday to workers of Lake Asphalt (1978) Ltd, union leaders led a demonstration through the streets of La Brea on Saturday over their frustration over the late payments of wages to workers.
Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) leader and Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union president general Ancel Roget, National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) general secretary and Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union (SWWTU) president Michael Annisette, JTUM general secretary Ozzie Warwick and Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah marched in solidarity with the workers concerned about their salaries and employment.
Addressing the media at Point D’Or Junction in La Brea, Contractors and General Workers Trade Union (CGWTU) president Ermine De Bique-Meade said the workers decided they have to take their wage concerns to the streets.
De Bique-Mead said monthly-paid workers had not been paid for two months and weekly-paid workers for five weeks.
“Without their payment they cannot support the businesses in La Brea. The workers of Lake Asphalt are crying out. Black man don’t get nothing easy. That first demonstration that took place in front of the Ministry of Works office in Port of Spain saw a cheque released for one month of wages. On the eve of this demonstration, a cheque was released on Friday but the workers cannot continue to live like this. They want to know what their future holds as it relates to Lake Asphalt going forward,” said the CGWTU president.
She added that there were other outstanding concerns such as the non-payment of the workers’ pension plan contribution for more than a year even though the NIS contributions have been deducted from their salaries.
“But they are not being remitted to the National Insurance Board. We hear the Minister of Finance on the television indicating that the National Insurance has a shortage as it relates to the collection of contributions, but here in the Government, they are not paying these workers and by extension management are not paying the money that is deducted from the workers into the National Insurance Board.
What happened to their health surcharge? What happened to the financial institutions that they owe? Who is paying the interest as it relates to the workers? The workers want answers,” said De Bique-Mead.
Labour Minister
slammed for inaction
The CGWTU president called on Member of Parliament for La Brea and Minister of Labour Stephen McClashie to intervene on behalf of Lake Asphalt workers, who mainly reside in La Brea.
De Bique-Mead also called on Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan to call the unions to the negotiating table to plot the way forward for Lake Asphalt workers.
“The workers are tired and fed up with living from month to month not knowing what their future holds. The minister said indirectly that Lake Asphalt cannot continue to operate in the way it is operating.
We have indicated to him that he has to come forward with the plans for Lake Asphalt and let workers know the restructuring plan. But as I speak, the minister has not engaged the union in any talks, has not indicated what plans they have and the workers are totally fed up,” she said.
Roget told the gathering it is a disrespect to workers who have families and are members of a community to not be paid.
Roget said McClashie has a dual responsibility to his constituents as an MP and Minister of Labour, but he has failed.
“He was a board member of Lake Asphalt. We must remind them how they get into office and how to get out of office. They will be coming to you just now for local government elections,” said Roget.
“We want real value for the value we put into Lake Asphalt. We demand respect. The union demands respect to be called into a meeting to negotiate for salaries,” he said.