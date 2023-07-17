Moonilal: A mongoose gang in the making

Opposition Member of Parliament Roodal Moonilal yesterday denounced as unconstitutional and undemocratic the Prime Minister’s proposal to establish vetted units within the protective services, especially the Police Service.
Speaking during the United National Congress (UNC) weekly Sunday news conference yesterday, Moonilal said Rowley made a “dangerous contribution” with the proposal.
The Prime Minister made the proposal at the People’s National Movement local government election public meeting on Saturday night in San Fernando.
Rowley said talks with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were followed by an agreement to accept the creation of “vetted units” within arms of national security, assisted by the United States, and for which those officers could be paid more.
Moonilal however said: “That unit will be a small unit of police officers who are paid more than normal police officers, paid high, big salaries and their job is to police the police, to police the TTPS, customs, law enforcement agencies in customs, immigration and Parliament. This is unconstitutional, it is undemocratic.”
He said the Commissioner of Police, not the Prime Minister, is the one who has complete control over the TTPS and the sole authority to establish units in the police service to conduct the business of policing according to law.
Moonilal added that taxpayers’ money is going to be wasted and money is already unavailable to fix police vehicles, upgrade police stations or prevent home invasions.
“Rowley is proposing a 21st-century mongoose gang in Trinidad and Tobago led, initiated, directed, instigated and promoted by the political directorate to be involved in criminal investigations. It’s like an implant you are doing in the TTPS, guided by the hand of the politician, the Prime Minister. Who will vet the vetted?” he asked , adding they will be paid to “macco” other police officers.
Moonilal further said that one group of police officers could not be paid more than others in the service and described this as discrimination. “All police officers deserve increase in salaries, not a small selected group that you want to put to police the police, this is madness, it is unconstitutional, it’s wrong and it demoralises the police service.”
Moonilal said the Integrity Commission, the Police Complaints Authority, the Professional Standards Bureau and the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau are already available for investigations to be conducted
He said the Prime Minister’s proposal is a recipe for disaster.
Responding to another point raised by the Prime Minister, that the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) wants to use crime in the local government election to frighten the people, Moonilal said the UNC will continue to talk about crime. “Crime is what is on the front page of every newspaper. Every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago is consumed (by it).”