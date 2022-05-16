Moonilal calls on Hinds to name person

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to name the person who attempted to offer him a US$78,000 watch and whether he reported the incident to the police.
On Wednesday, Hinds disclosed that he had to chase someone out of his office who offered him a US$78,000 watch.
He was speaking at a news conference at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, where a US$1.5 million Gang Reduction and Community Programme (GRACE) was launched.
Hinds revealed this information as he emphasised the need for integrity in the crime fight.
“When I was Minister of Works in this country, in the beginning of the term from 2015 to 2020, I was approached and offered a watch valued at US$78,000 and when I thought of it and him and the invitation, I accustomed wearing my li’l Seiko, comfortable like I wearing this morning, and I say well that will not only weigh down my integrity, it will weigh down my hand. I chased the offer out of my office and immediately called my Prime Minister and I shared those facts with him,” the minister said.
“We did what we had to do. I just giving you that as an example of the strength that is required because these criminals, the gangs, they are so ingenious, they make offers, they buy people,” he added.
In a statement, Moonilal said that Hinds must share more, including what was the response from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on this issue.
“Mr Hinds must provide the full facts following his inflammatory allegations. Failure to do so would make Mr Hinds guilty of diversionary tactics instead of dealing with the ever-growing crime epidemic,” he stated.
Moonilal accused the minister of a “cheap attempt” to grab headlines in a “blatant effort to sidetrack a besieged nation from the unending spate of blooding crimes”.
“While Trinidad and Tobago is overwhelmed by crime, Mr Hinds has reduced himself to a prankster and buffoon. I again call on Dr Rowley to dismiss the grossly incompetent Mr Hinds and to appoint a National Security Minister in whom the country could have confidence, especially during this period of mayhem,” stated Moonilal.
On Monday, Moonilal had written to Keith Scotland, chairman of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on crime, requesting a meeting to “interrogate” the police and their intelligence arms to enquire what action was taken on the 2019 Special Branch report into the activities of Government Minister Foster Cummings.
Scotland, by letter dated May 9, 2022, wrote to Moonilal stating that he will consider his request.