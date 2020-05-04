If the United States imposes no economic sanctions against Trinidad and Tobago it will be because of the actions of the United National Congress (UNC).
So said an unrepentant Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal as he continued to justify his writing a letter on April 28 to US Ambassador Joseph Mondello drawing attention to a shipment of fuel from State-owned Paria Fuel Trading ending up in Venezuela.
He has not yet received a reply from Mondello.
“I will further state publicly that if the US government wants to take sanctions at all, it ought not to be against Trinidad and Tobago, but it could be against (Prime Minister) Keith Rowley, Stuart Young and any one of them (in this administration) in their personal capacity as well as Newman George (Paria chairman) in his personal capacity, not against the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago because the majority of citizens do not support this ‘Fuelgate’ initiative of this Government,” he said.
Responding to criticisms of his action from various quarters, Moonilal said any time people raised their voice against dictatorship and tyranny, such as happened in Nazi Germany and apartheid South Africa, they were branded as unpatriotic and treasonous.
“This is very common in global history, in every area where tyranny rears its head. It is not surprising that the people who support tyranny and dictatorship, also brand us as unpatriotic and treasonous and that type of thing. It is very normal,” he said.
No one-man show
He said “unlike Dr Rowley” he had no difficulty with yesterday’s Express editorial “although it was unkind to me."
“You see, I have crapaud back pumpkin skin so it doesn’t bother me,” he said, adding that “the editorial raised the very same questions I had raised (about the fuel transaction”.
Asked about the criticisms of his former colleague Vasant Bharath who said his (Moonilal’s) letter was “inviting” the US to “censure” the Government, Moonilal said Bharath obviously didn’t read the letter.
He said the letter had objectives — firstly, to inform the American authorities that in the public interest the Opposition had raised the matter in the Parliament and it was rejected by the Speaker and, secondly, that the UNC was not part of the support for the breach of US sanctions.
“I deliberately didn’t put any in there (the letter) about economic sanctions, although I did flag the issue as an outcome all over the world,” he said.
Asked whether the Opposition Leader knew of his intention to write the letter to Mondello, Moonilal replied: “Let’s put it this way. I am a team player. Things like this you don’t do without consultation with the team captain and even the players.
“And I could tell you when I was going to drop the letter, there were several colleagues who wanted to go with me,” he said, adding: “Things like this you don’t do as a one-man show.”
Govt’s position
He said the Prime Minister was like “a cat on a hot tin roof”, posting daily on Facebook on this issue, “demonstrating a certain nervousness”.
The Prime Minister posted on the issue on Saturday and yesterday. His Saturday post slammed the Opposition Leader for “giving life to rumours” and he categorically denied that his Government had any knowledge of Trinidad and Tobago fuel business making any sales to Venezuela.
“The Minister of Energy, Franklin Khan, in a i95 radio interview as Saturday as well also stated that the contract had stipulated that the final destination was Aruba.
“Khan said once delivered in Aruba to the purchaser, Paria lost title to the cargo.
“So what happened after that is not the responsibility of Paria and is not the responsibility of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” Khan said.