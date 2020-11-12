Did international fuel trader Trafigura make a contribution to the PNM general election campaign?
This is the question Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is asking Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement in which he accused the Opposition Leader and the UNC of wanting to jeopardise any deal between Patriotic Energies and Technologies and the Government for the purchase of the former Petrotrin refinery, Moonilal said yesterday the Opposition Leader and the UNC had all rights to ask questions based on the documentation they have, and based on the amount of money involved in this project.
He said it was unprecedented that there would be draft agreements where as part of the principal agreement the buyer has to make a commitment to trade with a third party (Trafigura).
“It is effectively a restraint on trade. And the fact that Trafigura is now before the Privy Council on a matter involving a corruption scandal in Jamaica which dated back to 2006.
“It was a political donation... Trafigura is named in several matters of international corruption and bribery... Their indictment in the Caribbean has to do with political funding,” he said.
He said when the PNM was in Opposition, it raised questions about the international reputation of Canadian company SNC-Lavalin, which was to be given a major government contract by the former People’s Partnership administration and that contract was cancelled. “I ask the Government of Dr Keith Rowley to follow our example on this matter,” Moonilal said.
He said former Jamaican prime minister Portia Simpson-Miller’s party had admitted to receiving J$31 million as part of a political donation from Trafigura. “So I ask the question whether or not Trafigura contributed to the political campaign of the PNM,” Moonilal said.
He then asked what was the relationship between Trafigura and Patriotic Energies and Technologies.
He suggested that Trafigura appeared to be an “invisible partner” behind Patriotic Energies and Technologies, which was a “shell company”.
He stressed that when he used the term “shell company”, he was not implying anything illegal, but just to say that the company had no operations, no production process, no extensive staff, but was formed solely for the purpose of a commercial arrangement.
“In circumstances like this, the taxpayer ought to be allowed more scrutiny since clearly there would be invisible partners behind the scenes who are involved in the negotiations.
“Because they (Patriotic) are a shell company, it requires more scrutiny as opposed to a well-known, transnational corporation that you can easily research and find data on,” he said.
Moonilal said if one removed the “insult and abuse” from the Prime Minister’s presentation on Wednesday, his statements shed no further light on the transaction with respect to the refinery sale.
He said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC could not “scare” any investor away. He said the Government had already taken the position that it was not acceptable to what Patriotic had proposed.
“The matter has gone to the third empire, what could endanger the deal any further. The Opposition Leader cannot undermine any deal where there is transparency and upfront knowledge,” Moonilal said.
On the Prime Minister’s suggestion that the Opposition Leader might have scared away the bankers and investors from participating in the arrangement, Moonilal said bankers and investors are looking for a return on their dollars and will not be frightened away if there are billions of dollars to be had.
Responding to the Prime Minister’s observations that there were shades of Sandals in the Opposition’s posture, Moonilal said the Sandals deal collapsed because they (the Government) “couldn’t bring transparency, responsibility and accountability” to a mega-investment deal.
He called on the Government to refer large projects to the Parliament Committees before taking a decision that there can be proper scrutiny and transparency, not necessarily in the public domain but by stakeholders through the relevant Joint Select Committees of Parliament.
No distraction
On the Prime Minister’s remarks that the Opposition Leader, under fire over plagiarised congratulatory remarks to US President-elect Joe Biden, was desperately searching for a diversion, Moonilal said part of the Prime Minister’s presentation on Wednesday was an attempt to divert from the fact that the “invisible hand in this matter is a company that has been targeted by the United States and Europe for violating sanctions.
“He (the PM) is trying to divert attention away from this company as the invisible hand in this entire multi-US-million-dollar deal.”
Moonilal said politics was a daily activity and there were issues to respond to on a daily basis. “So if someone has an issue today, what should they do? Quietly dig a hole and stay in it for one month and then come back? Because you would accuse him/her the next day of distracting?” he asked, dismissing as “childish talk” the Prime Minister’s remarks about the Opposition Leader needing a distraction.