Moonilal:Govt must pay $1b

THE Government must tell the country whether it was ordered by a London court to pay $1 billion in damages to Brazilian firm OAS Construtora over the wrongful termination of its contract to build the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on Monday called on the Government to come clean about Trinidad and Tobago’s debt, saying it was mounting and not declining as claimed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Moonilal said on April 16, 2022, the Government lost an arbitration case on the Point Fortin highway, the contract for which he said had been terminated out of “malice”. However, he said this cost taxpayers $1 billion and accused Imbert and the Government of keeping this information from the public.
Moonilal was speaking in the House of Representatives during a motion to “Adopt the Report of the Standing Finance Committee”, which on May 13 approved $3,081,703,900 in supplementary allocations for fiscal 2022. The allocations cover 80 heads of expenditure, including government ministries.
The MP later in his presentation said several funding allocations were not properly accounted for.
On the OAS issue, Moonilal displayed several documents which he said contained information on the ruling, showing the T&T Government as a party in the matter.
Young not ‘Sobers’
Addressing Imbert, Moonilal stated: “I would like him to tell us whether he considered an April 16 ruling of the London Court of Arbitration, that awarded to the construction company OAS $1 billion, when this Government and Nidco (the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd, the State agency that managed the highway project) lost in an arbitration in London on the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Is that billion dollars part of your calculation of your declining debt?”
Moonilal noted that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had in the past compared Energy Minister Stuart Young to retired cricket great Sir Garry Sobers.
He said the PM had “boasted” that under Young’s guidance, the Government had recovered $1 billion from its bond with OAS and had subsequently terminated the contract. The present Government had also accused the People’s Partnership administration of interfering with the OAS contract, he said.
“The Prime Minister boasted...we went to court under minister Young’s guidance, won every single case, got back $1 billion,” Moonilal said, exclaiming: “Well, they lost $1 billion in an arbitration.”
He said after several hours of debate in the Parliament, Imbert had failed to disclose the court ruling and inform the country that the Government had to pay out $1 billion to OAS.
He went on to question where the money would come from to pay OAS and claimed the Government was incurring further debt by borrowing in order to pay.