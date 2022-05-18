Moonilal:Govt must pay $1b

Roodal Moonilal__use

Dr Roodal Moonilal 

THE Government must tell the country whether it was ordered by a London court to pay $1 billion in damages to Brazilian firm OAS Construtora over the wrongful termination of its contract to build the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on Monday called on the Government to come clean about Trinidad and Tobago’s debt, saying it was mounting and not declining as claimed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Moonilal said on April 16, 2022, the Government lost an arbitration case on the Point Fortin highway, the contract for which he said had been terminated out of “malice”. However, he said this cost taxpayers $1 billion and accused Imbert and the Government of keeping this information from the public.

Moonilal was speaking in the House of Representatives during a motion to “Adopt the Report of the Standing Finance Committee”, which on May 13 approved $3,081,703,900 in supplementary allocations for fiscal 2022. The allocations cover 80 heads of expenditure, including government ministries.

The MP later in his presentation said several funding allocations were not properly accounted for.

On the OAS issue, Moonilal displayed several documents which he said contained information on the ruling, showing the T&T Government as a party in the matter.

Young not ‘Sobers’

Addressing Imbert, Moonilal stated: “I would like him to tell us whether he considered an April 16 ruling of the London Court of Arbitration, that awarded to the construction company OAS $1 billion, when this Government and Nidco (the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd, the State agency that managed the highway project) lost in an arbitration in London on the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Is that billion dollars part of your calculation of your declining debt?”

Moonilal noted that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had in the past compared Energy Minister Stuart Young to retired cricket great Sir Garry Sobers.

He said the PM had “boasted” that under Young’s guidance, the Government had recovered $1 billion from its bond with OAS and had subsequently terminated the contract. The present Government had also accused the People’s Partnership administration of interfering with the OAS contract, he said.

“The Prime Minister boasted...we went to court under minister Young’s guidance, won every single case, got back $1 billion,” Moonilal said, exclaiming: “Well, they lost $1 billion in an arbitration.”

He said after several hours of debate in the Parliament, Imbert had failed to disclose the court ruling and inform the country that the Government had to pay out $1 billion to OAS.

He went on to question where the money would come from to pay OAS and claimed the Government was incurring further debt by borrowing in order to pay.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM slams UNC on children's issues

PM slams UNC on children's issues

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley cried “shame” on the UNC, as he slammed that party for having “the gall to seek to scold and castigate us (the PNM) on the issue of vulnerable children”.

Hurricane season is here

Be prepared! There will be an active hurricane season this year.

This is according to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS), which has described the 2022 wet season which began this week as volatile and erratic.

Despite the warmer start to the wet season, the TTMS has forecasted at least four named storms and two hurricanes that could affect Trinidad and Tobago in the coming months.

I WON'T CALL NAMES

I WON'T CALL NAMES

Robert Sabga is not going to call any names associated with a paedophile ring, but will cooperate with the police.

The former chairman of the 1997 task force into children’s homes also says Akiel Chambers’ murder could have been prevented if they were able to find evidence to bust the paedophile ring of 25 years ago.

High office holder linked to Akiel's case

High office holder linked to Akiel's case

An individual who was involved in a paedophile ring 25 years ago holds a very high office today and was also linked to the Akiel Chambers case, claims Robert Sabga, former chairman of the 1997 task force appointed to investigate children’s homes.

An excerpt from a video interview with Sabga was shown on Monday night at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting.

Moonilal:Govt must pay $1b

Moonilal:Govt must pay $1b

THE Government must tell the country whether it was ordered by a London court to pay $1 billion in damages to Brazilian firm OAS Construtora over the wrongful termination of its contract to build the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on Monday called on the Government to come clean about Trinidad and Tobago’s debt, saying it was mounting and not declining as claimed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Recommended for you