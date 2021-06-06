Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

Roodal Moonilal

Dr Roodal Moonilal

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal slammed the Government yesterday, claiming that increased lockdowns had not helped in lowering the Covid-19 infection rate, but instead increased it.

Moonilal and Davendranath Tancoo, MP for Oropouche West, hosted a United National Congress (UNC) virtual news conference, during which they berated the Government for what they said was the poor handling of the pandemic and poverty within the population.

“In Trinidad and Tobago, lockdowns have had the opposite effect because as we lock down there was increased infection, so the state of emergency has failed as Government is really shooting in the dark about this,” said Moonilal.

“It is a Government of ‘voops’ and ‘vaps’,” he added, stating that they did not have a clue about what they were doing after imposing even stricter curfew measures on a weekend, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announcing on Saturday that there will be a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Oropouche East MP said Barbados was now welcoming cruise ships, and compared to Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago had the most horrible approach for getting vaccines while not having a clear economic plan.

Moonilal also stated that there must be an enquiry into the 564 people in Trinidad and Tobago who died due to Covid-19 so far, stating: “The Government stands accused of criminal negligence as every single life lost was a valuable life.”

Tancoo accused the Government of not tending to the needs of those suddenly unemployed due to increased lockdowns.

He also said there had been no State support for small and medium-sized businesses, which has resulted in the permanent closure of their doors.

He said that slashing the incomes of Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) workers will further push thousands into poverty.

