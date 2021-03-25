Moonilal: ‘Office’ should not qualify for Covid shot

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal does not think that “office” should qualify anyone for the Covid-19 vaccine.
He was commenting on the Prime Minister’s statement that he planned to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from the 40,000 doses donated by India.
The Prime Minister gave as the grounds for this decision the fact he was in the vulnerable group and therefore qualified by age, morbidity and office.
However Moonilal said yesterday: “I do not think that office should qualify anyone. It must be on the basis of the medical protocols of age and co-morbidity which have been identified by the Ministry of Health.” Moonilal said he believed the Prime Minister did qualify by virtue of his age and his co-morbidity “but I do not feel we should introduce office as a qualification. That is unethical. And I am very disturbed that the Prime Minister is seeking to include ‘office’ as a qualifying factor. What he is trying to do is to bring the rest of the Cabinet and their families to get the first set of Indian vaccines”.
He added: “Keith Rowley is using the term ‘office’ so that he can get his family and children inoculated first so that they can travel”.
Told that leaders all over the world conducting the affairs of state—in the US, UK, Pakistan, India to name a few—were among the first recipients of the vaccines, Moonilal said: “Don’t underestimate the fact that these leaders are elderly and have co-morbidity, making them particularly vulnerable. In fact I will challenge you to find one healthy leader in the world, a leader who doesn’t have another lifestyle illness. Imran Khan (Pakistan leader) is 68 years old and has been to jail 23 times. And he got the vaccine and got Covid two days later and it was the Chinese vaccine.”
Moonilal said while he did not wish PM Rowley the fate of Khan, he felt that Rowley should take the Chinese vaccine, and not the Indian one. “He should take the first shot to inspire confidence in the population to take the next 99,000 doses,” he added.
The Prime Minister has made it clear that the use of any vaccine in the T&T population is subject to WHO approval.
MPs not in first phase
In response to a question, Moonilal said MPs should not get priority in receiving vaccines. Asked whether Members of Parliament carrying out their parliamentary duties should get priority because of their interaction with the public, he said the same could be said of the 5,000 police officers, public officers, immigration officers and the cashiers at KFC. He acknowledged however that MPs such as the Opposition Leader and Rodney Charles who are over a certain age and have co-morbidities would qualify in the first phase according to health protocols.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said Ministers and Members of Parliament will not be among those receiving their vaccines in the first phase of vaccine roll-out which is still in operation. Deyalsingh said MPs and Ministers would be vaccinated in phase two. Phase one which involves the prioritisation of certain groups based on levels of exposure and risk, include health care workers and patients with NCDs (non-communicable diseases) such as diabetes and heart disease, as well as patients in long stay homes.
Phase two would include essential workers, such as the TTPS, Defence Force, teachers, immigration officers, Members of Parliament, Customs, Local Government personnel. Phase three involves the general population over 18 years.
In the Caribbean region, Members of Parliament in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados (in Barbados even former MPs and their spouses received vaccines), St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis have all been early recipients of the vaccine.