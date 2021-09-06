Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the investigation by two private citizens into the conduct of police officers with respect to allegations of a licence-for-sale racket in the granting of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) is unlawful.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting last night, Moonilal noted the Sunday Express report which stated the FUL racket allegations had reached senior members of the Government and an investigative team was engaged in the last quarter of 2020.
The Sunday Express reported that report was recently submitted to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The Police Service Commission (PolSC) has since hired retired judge Stanley John to begin an investigation into the corruption allegations against senior members of the Gary Griffith-led Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Moonilal said Rowley acted outside his legal ambit in 2020 to hire two private citizens to investigate the conduct of police officers.
He said the Prime Minister has no such power and this move is improper as no private citizen can investigate police officers.
He claimed that one of the two persons was a recipient of a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) apartment in Victoria Keyes — in the constituency of Diego Martin West represented by Rowley.
Moonilal shared a document stating that the person received a unit valued $1.8 million from the HDC and this places him in a compromised position.
He said the Prime Minister should have taken his concerns to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) which is legally empowered to investigate police misconduct.
He said the team of private citizens to investigate was a “mongoose gang” set up to tarnish Griffith, adding there is a plot to oust Griffith as top cop.
Moonilal said the PolSC, in the amended constitutional arrangement, cannot investigate police officers. It is the CoP that can investigate and the PCA and Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) of the Police Service, he added.
He said power is being abused in a bid to tarnish Griffith and smother his popularity.