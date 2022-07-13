Moonilal: Probe Jeremie for misbehaviour

Former attorney general John Jeremie should be investigated for misbehaviour in public office, says Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual report on Monday night, Moonilal noted what he described as a “scandalous” and “startling” Sunday Express report, which detailed e-mails between Jeremie and then-director of public prosecutions (DPP) Geoffrey Henderson.
The Sunday Express reported that in 2006, a series of correspondences between then-AG Jeremie and then-DPP Henderson show Jeremie took it upon himself to bypass Henderson and select private attorneys to represent the State at high-profile criminal proceedings.
A public spat also ensued when Jeremie allegedly tried to influence Henderson to bring charges against individuals affiliated with the UNC.
Henderson wrote to Jeremie in December 2006, reminding him that his office is an independent one and he (Jeremie) cannot direct him to initiate charges against anyone.
Moonilal read from the Sunday Express at length, saying that Jeremie’s e-mails to Henderson showed a direct attempt to pressure the DPP into bringing criminal charges against political opponents of the PNM (People’s National Movement).
“There is no statute of limitations in the crime of misbehaviour in public office.... In light of the report carried in the newspaper yesterday (Sunday), the Express, I am saying that there is more than enough evidence to suggest that John Jeremie should be investigated for misbehaviour in public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice,” said Moonilal.
“He (Jeremie) was attempting to put political pressure on the DPP to prosecute political opponents; (Dr Keith) Rowley, Stuart (Young), (Faris) Al-Rawi, watch it, you could be falling in the same grave.
“Tonight, I make a special plea, the former DPP Henderson is a (High Court) judge and it would be very easy to contact him, easy to find him, easy to get a statement from him,” he added.
Moonilal said Henderson, as a judicial officer, should do all within his power to make sure that such a brazen attempt to interfere in criminal prosecutions does not go unpunished.
Political interference
Moonilal noted that it was the PNM which established the Anti-Corruption Investigative Bureau (ACIB) inside of the Ministry of the Attorney General in 2002, which was the beginning of the PNM’s attempt to witch-hunt political opponents.
He said the Sunday Express report shows that Jeremie wanted communication between the officers of the ACIB and the DPP to go through him.
“If this is true, this is a scandal,” he said.
Moonilal said the police, who are also supposed to be independent, must only take instructions from and report to the DPP.
“If they are investigating a matter and need clarification or they form an opinion that a matter should go one way or another, it is the DPP who must instruct and advise them,” he said.
Moonilal also noted the recent Privy Council ruling in the Piarco Airport 1 matter, which he said highlights the issue of political interference in the Judiciary.
He said a PNM Government interferes in public institutions.
“Can you imagine the scandal, the uproar, the protests and the amount of police action we would have seen if a UNC attorney general, Anand Ramlogan, or anybody...arranged to help a magistrate out of financial difficulty while he was presiding over matters involving members of the PNM?” he said.
Moonilal noted that today, nobody has been held accountable for their actions since the Privy Council ruling.
He also claimed that foreign people who were made special reserve police (SRP) officers in Trinidad to investigate white-collar crime are asked to advise the DPP.
“Today, they have hired English people, make them SRP, give them $40 million and their job is to investigate selected persons from the UNC.... These people advising DPP and police, they gone and take warrant like how you does buy doubles, they take about 27, 30 warrants, talking to everybody at the side of the road they could find,” he said.