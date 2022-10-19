Moonilal queries police role

Were police officer Harold Philips and the Police Service of Trinidad and Tobago (TTPS) given a copy of Vincent Nelson’s indemnity agreement?
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal raised this question on Monday at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting.
“Was this indemnity received by a police officer, Harold Philips? Was this received by the police? The police have no business in indemnity. They work with the DPP who is in charge of plea bargain and agreement, not Al-Rawi and Young and Rowley,” said Moonilal.
He asked whether the officer took the indemnity to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and did he continue to investigate with this indemnity in his hand.
“That is improper, it is unlawful, it is illegal,” said Moonilal.
He said the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act Chap 13:07 speaks to an offence where a police officer aids or abets an improper inducement to encourage an accused person to participate in a plea discussion.
“The police may have committed criminal offences that carry a $25,000 fine and five years in jail. Who is going to call the police to account? This is the same police that are working with SRP in England, SRP Kate and others who (PM) Rowley made SRP so they can come and participate into criminal investigations against UNC Ministers and officials,” he said.
Moonilal said he was told by a good source that “in May 2019 Government officials met the English lawyer Kate McMahon…and her team in the Mayfair hotel in London…That is information we got from somebody who was in the delegation and he was so outraged and disgusted, he reported it to people in Trinidad and Tobago and he said that he was so disgusted because he himself was a victim of what he called political prosecution by colleagues in the PNM. Today I ask Stuart Young if he is aware of Government officials meeting SRP Kate and others in May 2019 at Mayfair hotel in London where they were plotting to target officials of the UNC and former ministers of the Partnership Government”.
He said Young also has to explain his alleged conversation with Nelson on a British Airways flight.
Moonilal said if he was on that plane he would have gone to sit at the back or jump off with a parachute.
He said it is remarkable that Young would tell Nelson that he would not be stupid to disclose his notarised statement to the UKs National Crime Agency.
Moonilal noted that former AG Faris Al-Rawi stated that it was Young who did it.
“This is remarkable. Remember they suspended, arrested and charged a former CJ for having a conversation on a plane not with a witness but with a lawyer in the matter involving a former Prime Minister,” he said.
He said the matter is simple—inducements were offered to Nelson to give false statements. He said Nelson made a deal with the devil.
“My friend, when you sleep with the devil you cannot roll off the bed. When you sell your soul you cannot buy it back,” he said.
He said Nelson is now living in Italy, so he take all the money given to him by the state “and at this time this fellah could be sipping Prosecco while gliding on top a gondola, meandering through the canals of Venice….Taxpayers money minding he in Italy to drink fine wine. I don’t brag about expensive places I go to eh, the most expensive place I does go to is the gas station in Trinidad,” said Moonilal.