Moonilal voted out of JSC

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal was yesterday booted out of the Joint Select Committee on National Security.
This was the first time this has even happened in the history of the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament.
This was done by way of a motion put by the Leader of the House, Camille Robinson-Regis, just before the adjournment and which was passed by a vote of 17 for and 13 against.
Before the vote was taken, there was a weak cry of “no” from the Opposition, but when Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi called for a division, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar led her team in voting against the motion.
In presenting the case, Robinson-Regis said the JSC recommended that Moonilal recuse himself from the enquiry on crime, having regard to the fact that based on the evidence given by the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security, and given the fact that he (Moonilal) had been identified in intelligence reports in relation to certain gang members.
The JSC Report indicated that members of the committee felt Moonilal had a “personal and direct interest” in matters before it”.
However, Robinson-Regis said Moonilal repeatedly refused to recuse himself on the three occasions that the matter was raised at the committee.
In fact, the committee’s Interim Report (tabled yesterday) arose as a consequence of his persistent refusal.
The committee took the decision not to proceed further as long as he remained a member.
A motion to the House therefore became necessary, she said.
Moonilal for his part described the decision to kick him off the committee as “diabolical”.
“This is the stuff that political suicide (for the Government) is made of. I will fight them on the pavement. The people will hear me on the streets,” he said.
He accused National Security Minister Stuart Young of “abusing purported confidential reports and information for political purposes in an election year”.