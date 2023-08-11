Moonilal: We not sending in no blasted Form B

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal will not be filing any “Form B” with the Integrity Commission because if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley can get away from doing so, he can too.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting at the Penal Secondary School, on Monday, Moonilal said the Integrity Commission has made a “dangerous” decision which opened the door to hundreds of public officials not declaring their assets on Form B. He noted Rowley purchased a townhouse at Inez Gate from his friend and businessman, Allan Warner; and Rowley’s daughter also purchased a townhouse.
“He (Rowley) got a benefit from a man who is a contractor with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago with UDeCOTT. Allan Warner build the road to go the Prime Minister house in Tobago and then sell him two houses, under-priced,” he said.
“Where all of them living that they need apartment? They are living in the Diplomatic Centre, I am told. I am told that the whole family, Jack (Moonilal was referring to former government minister Jack Warner, who was seated in the front row) like the Waltons long time, the whole family living there but they buying townhouse and guesthouse and condominium,” he added.
“I want to tell Rowley his problem is not Jack Warner; is Allan Warner. Allan Warner sell Rowley, he sell he daughter, he sell the next child, he maybe sell the dog a kennel too and they reduce the price. Mr Saddam Hosein tell the Integrity Commission to check that out, that is not normal, they reduce the price by $480,000,” he said.
“The Integrity Commission investigate, they said Rowley breached the law by failing to declare on the Form B of the Integrity Commission a statement, he breached the law.
“But the Integrity Commission they say, he, well, he breached the law but he didn’t knowingly make a false declaration. He get a gift but it really not a gift with the duties of prime minister. What the hell is a gift with the duties of prime minister? Eh? A vase from Beijing, China?” said Moonilal.
Moonilal said years ago former prime minister Basdeo Panday was charged and prosecuted for not declaring his asset, as well as former energy minister Finbar Gangar, but today the Integrity Commission is letting Rowley “off the hook”.
Moonilal charged, “We not sending in no blasted Form B because they ain’t have no law on that! It have no consequences to that! There are no legal consequences to declare in Form B. The Integrity Commission has made a dangerous ruling. Very dangerous. They are encouraging public officials to breach the law and they are doing it to defend the political leader of the PNM!” said Moonilal.
Moonilal said a prime minister has a great duty to uphold the law.
“You telling me Rowley breach the law, he didn’t declare, but all that is fine? Well, if is fine for Rowley, is good for Roodal, too!” he said.
“The matter is heading to the courthouse and it may reach the Privy Council, and you know Rowley he don’t like Privy Council,” he added.