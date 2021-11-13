Moonilal: Why is Govt lifting SoE with latest spike?

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the Government’s decision to end the state of emergency (SoE) on November 17 makes little sense, as the SoE was due to legally expire at the end of the month.
Moonilal also questioned why the SoE was being lifted early amidst a spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths, if the intention of the SoE was to control the spread of the virus. “This is a fascinating development,” Moonilal told the Sunday Express yesterday.
“Because they adjourned the Parliament on Friday to a date to be fixed. So it means up to Friday the Government did not know what they were doing on Wednesday. If they had adjourned the Parliament on Friday with the intention to come back Wednesday, they would have announced that we adjourned to next Wednesday and we intend to do this business. It means, in a state of a pandemic, the Government is operating by vaps. They are coming now to revoke the SoE that would have automatically lapsed 12 days after next week Wednesday. I don’t know if it will make any great difference because it was going to lapse at the end of the month in any event.”
Moonilal noted the rising Covid-19 numbers and expressed shock at the 22 new deaths recorded yesterday.
He questioned whether the early end of the SoE was to allow the PNM more room to conduct its election campaigning in Tobago.
“They are trying to save their skin in Tobago and they may just want to do away with the SoE to be able to campaign in Tobago,” he said.
He said the Opposition had done its duty in urging the public to take the pandemic seriously and encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated.
“From day one, the Opposition went to the Parliament and filed a motion of urgent public importance on the Covid virus long before the Government acknowledged that there was a Covid virus. The Health Minister is on record as saying it is highly improbable that the Covid virus would enter T&T.
“We not only played our part but we paid our part. I for one sponsored artistes and so on... to sing songs encouraging people to get the vaccine. When we took our vaccines we ensured it was a public event and that people saw us, we were photographed in the newspapers so our constituents would be encouraged to be vaccinated. We have done more than our part. But the Government had an approach, from day one, that it did not need anyone and they could do it alone.”
Moonilal said, “The Opposition has never been in support of mandatory vaccination. We do not force anyone, and we do not abuse anyone for not taking the vaccine. We encourage. That is an important distinction to be made,” he said.