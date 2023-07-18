NEW INITIATIVES: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, head of the National Security Council (NSC), addresses Sunday’s special NSC sub-committee meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. Present at the meeting were Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, members of the TTPS Executive and Divisional Heads, Acting Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Dexter Francis and the director of the SSA. Looking on are Energy Minister Stuart Young, third from left, and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. —Photo: Office of the Prime Minister