MORE boots on the ground and in communities.
Also, a commitment to the further use of technology in gathering intelligence for the Police Service for coordinated operations in hotspot areas against criminal elements.
These measures emerged from discussions, on Sunday, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as head of the National Security Council (NSC) with a special sub-committee meeting that included the National Security Minister and Commissioner of Police.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, officials who were present at the meeting said that issues of national security, especially as it related to curbing spiking crime rates, were discussed in depth with Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher indicating that the T&T Police Service (TTPS) had adopted plans which were expected to “bear fruit” by the year’s end.
The T&T Defence Force (TTDF) was also expected to render assistance to the TTPS in this venture to bolster the number of officers on the ground.
Visibility on the ground was a key part of the discussions, sources said.
And while joint operations with the TTPS and the TTDF are nothing new, with units such as the Inter-Agency Task Force having a long history of working with soldiers on patrols, discussions focused on increasing these operations in various communities throughout the country.
Also among the discussions held, sources said, was a commitment to advancing the use of technology in gathering intelligence for the TTPS for coordinated operations in hot-spot areas against criminal elements.
Sources also indicated that divisional commanders of the ten policing divisions in this country were given a timeline in which they were expected to implement operations to curb criminal elements.
The groups are expected to meet again in September, sources said.
Fruitful forum
The current “hot-topics” of “corruption in the TTPS” and “vetted units” were also discussed at length, the Express was told.
While there were no public objections to the creation of these new units at the meeting, questions were raised on how the process would move forward in the near future.
It was also acknowledged that there was ‘some resistance’ to the proposal, and even confusion, as it was not yet known the criteria for which persons would be selected and paid, and how it would affect other officers in the service.
Sources described the meeting as a “fruitful forum” in which the senior officers in the TTPS were allowed to raise their concerns and needs, and were also asked about how they would be proceeding in tackling and reducing crime.
The special meeting of the NSC’s sub-committee followed increased bloodshed in the past fortnight, while CoP Harewood-Christopher has faced public backlash over a promise she made earlier this year to have reduced murders by the end of June.
Harewood-Christopher hit the ground for walkabouts in several districts, on Saturday night, while Rowley spoke at a public meeting in San Fernando where he criticised corruption in the TTPS.
Background
The PM at that meeting said a decision had been taken to look at accepting help from the United States in forming “vetted units” within the TTPS, the members of which would be rigorously selected and would be paid extra in efforts to reduce police corruption.
Around 1 p.m., on Sunday, an OPM Facebook post stated, “#happening now...Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley is meeting with high-ranking officers of the Trinidad and Tobago protective services at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.”
The post said those in attendance included Harewood-Christopher and TTPS divisional heads, as well as Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young.
Acting Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Dexter Francis and the director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) also attended, the OPM said.
The post was accompanied by a silent video of the room, while a second post around 3 p.m. stated, “The meeting featured reports from each of the divisional heads of the TTPS who outlined the initiatives implemented in their region to address crime and criminality. The heads also provided information related to the specific issues affecting the communities within their divisions.”
The OPM said the Commissioner of Police, Acting Chief of Defence Staff and the director of the SSA also provided reports to the NSC.
The National Security Minister later posted to his Facebook on the NSC meeting, stating: “Articulating the policy positions; and encouraging Law Enforcement’s planned response to the wanton and traumatising behaviour of the relatively small number of dangerous, violent and destructive elements, wreaking mayhem in our society.’