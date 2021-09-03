More business groups back Griffith

MORE members of the business sector are voicing their support for the stance taken by Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on firearm users licences (FULs).
Griffith has defended his processing of FUL applications, saying under the law persons who meet certain requirements are eligible for a licence.
In a statement yesterday, the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) said in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the wider retail sector is considered a high-risk bubble in the “frontline” environment, which may make them “easy targets” in the eyes of criminals.
“When the incumbent CoP assumed office in 2018, his strong interpersonal skills allowed for a vibrant dialogue between the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the business community. The sentiment at the time of his appointment was one of guarded hope; for too long had such a key position in the public service been fraught with perils or lack of appetite to effect critical change in the FUL arena,” said SATT.
The association praised Griffith for his work to address the issue, saying a FUL offers the average business person a means of protection.
“It is never the remit of those in the business community to act with aggression in a situation where they are threatened; vigorous psychoanalytic assessment in FUL screening weeds out those who present as red flags being predisposed to red flag behaviour,” SATT remarked.
And Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) president Tricia Coosal is also in full support of the acting police commissioner’s stance in the granting of firearm licences as a means for the business community to protect itself, utilising the legal framework by following the proper channels of applying for licences.
Coosal pointed to a fruitful relationship with the Police Service, which was greatly strengthened under Griffith’s 2018-2021 tenure.
“The acting commissioner of police is an active member of the TTPS who is aware of the realities in which businesses operate and the needs of the business community, and so his commitment to serve and protect the public from the unsavoury activities of criminal behaviour is welcomed by all in the business community,” said Coosal.
Also commenting on the issue was Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) president Kiran Singh, who said during Griffith’s three-year term in office, several positive changes came about under his tenure.