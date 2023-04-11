MORE members and associations from within the business community are joining the call for business owners, who qualify for licensed firearms, to be given the weapons to defend themselves and have a fighting chance against bandits.
Some have even called for a return to the death penalty—the resumption of hangings.
On Sunday, Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) president Rajiv Diptee made the call for business owners to be granted firearm user’s licences (FULs) following the murder of Golden City owner Bing Zhu Zhang, 49, during an attempted robbery on Friday night in San Juan.
Commenting on the issue, chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers and former San Juan Business Association president Vivek Charran told the Express yesterday that this country is going through an existential crisis regarding crime and especially murders.
Charran said while the chamber acknowledges that the TTPS is making remarkable progress in retrieving guns and ammunition off the streets, more has to be done to mitigate the prevalence of murders.
“The time has come to seek extraordinary solutions to extraordinary challenges. The onus is on the Ministry of National Security to place greater resources (e.g. finance, equipment, manpower) towards the enhanced gathering of intelligence, and to use this intelligence to make effective decisions at breakneck speed to apprehend criminal perpetrators and place focus on installing face recognition software within the State surveillance system to improve the detection rate,” Charran said.
Moreover, he said the time has come for the State to enact the death penalty and the chamber calls on the Attorney General to begin executing prisoners who have been fully convicted of murder and are sentenced to hang.
“This will serve as a deterrent to murderers and gang members who want to take life indiscriminately. This is an immediate step that must be done,” Charran added.
Fyzabad Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Angie Jairam said she agrees with the Supermarket Association head and reiterated her call to the Government to take a swifter approach in policing the nation’s borders, to resume hangings and to create confidence for investors so employment can be increased to hopefully reduce the impact of crimes.
“Businesses are buckling, for survival sometimes we don’t know where to turn. Economically, many businessmen and women have been using family savings to invest in safety for themselves, their families, and their employees and this is breaking the lifeblood of the business which is affecting the communities and the wider country by all the operating restrictions that must be made for the protection of our lives. This cannot be good for any investor,” Jairam stressed.
She noted that the chamber is doing its part to work with the youths in the communities and is hopeful that the collaboration with the TTPS will bring some positivity to Fyzabad and its environs so the youths can be moulded to contribute greatly to society.
Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce president Ramon Gregorio said business owners should have access to FULs, as these are different times the country is facing.
“This is something that needs to be given greater attention. Whether they have continuous training or some kind of certification to update their training skills ever so often. Businesses are under threat, as a crime in the country is unacceptable and I think owners and members of the public, once they meet the criteria to own a FUL, there is no reason why the process should take that long to own one,” Gregorio stressed.
He noted that Government has to look at systems, where they can fast-track to improve the processing as citizens need to feel safer.
“Also, continuous patrols by police, especially near closing hours for businesses, are needed. The response time is also important. Security mechanisms are also needed not just for the business community, but to help reduce crime throughout the country,” Gregorio added.
And, the Arima Business Association president Christian Rampersad said the association has called for amendments to the law as it relates to the FUL process.
Rampersad said more needs to be done to allow law-abiding citizens the opportunity to defend their lives and protect their families and property.
“We must also ask the question, how are the weapons that the criminal element is equipped with getting in our country? Crime is the most important issue with our country and crime affects everyone, however, illegal weapons are seemingly walking onto our shores unabated,” he added.