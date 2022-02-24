There has been an increase in the number of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children locally for both January and February.
This is according to senior paediatric emergency medicine specialist at the North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Dr Joanne Paul, who also urged parents to get their children vaccinated, as babies especially and children with chronic medical conditions suffer with severe Covid-19.
Speaking during the Ministry of health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Paul revealed Trinidad and Tobago has had a total of 76 MIS-C cases to date—the highest in the Caribbean.
Paul said, “We’ve found that it’s about four weeks after any peak in terms of Covid spike of cases generally in the community in Trinidad. So, as we have the adult numbers going up, about four weeks afterwards, we’re seeing the MIS-C numbers going up.”
Fortunately, there have been no deaths among the MIS-C cases.
In addition to MIS-C, the ministry has also recorded an increase in post-Covid brain inflammation, encephalitis. Paul said for this year, about four or five cases have been recorded.
Look for signs
She added, “We’re not only seeing MIS-C coming up, but we have now the post-Covid brain inflammation or encephalitis. We’re seeing about four weeks afterwards, we’re seeing an increase in those numbers... Typically, we’re seeing now after that spike in cases, we’re seeing MIS-C and also brain issues in children with encephalitis, where they’re presenting with that post-Covid.”
Since most children who present with MIS-C and encephalitis are asymptomatic, Paul said parents should look out for signs.
For MIS-C, children usually have dizziness or light-headedness, skin rash and vomiting.
And for encephalitis, Paul said children might be a drowsy, lethargic, irritable and they might have seizures.
She also said since children ages 12 to 17 were given the green light to get vaccinated in August 2021, no vaccinated child in this age group has developed MIS-C. One child within this age group with MIS-C was unvaccinated. As such, Paul said vaccination has had a drastic and significant effect on MIS-C.
Additionally, since the onset of the pandemic, 342 children were admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 and 12 have died. Of the 12 deaths, 11 of them were under the age of 16 and one was a 17-year-old.
At present, there are five children ages one month, two months, two years, eight years and 12 years in the parallel healthcare system.