With the success of their “Stage Gone Bad” collaboration, reigning Road March champs Kees Dieffenthaller and Neil “Iwer” George are looking forward to more collaborations next year.
The duo held a news conference yesterday at the Queen’s Park Savannah stage, where they toasted with champagne to their successful 2020 Carnival season.
A first-time Road March winner, Kees said it was always a dream of his to work with Iwer, adding soca collaborations are becoming more popular.
Last year, Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle) and Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) took the Road March title with their collaborative hit, “Famalay”.
And Kees, who has collaborated with several artistes this season, including Erphaan Alves and Voice (Aaron St Louis), says he sees more collaborations on the horizon.
“I just see a different chapter for the industry. I see real collaborations happening in organic ways,” he said.
Among his dream collaborations for the future is a song with Trini-born American rapper Nicki Minaj—who hinted at working with Kees and Machel Montano on her social media posts on Wednesday.
Asked whether he felt Iwer received more attention for “Stage Gone Bad”, he said he was not bothered by it.
“At the end of the day, it is written, it don’t matter to me. We both know what we put into it,” he said.
Give peace a chance
Iwer said he felt “sweet” after taking 20 years to win another Road March title. He last won the title in 2000, with “Carnival Come Back Again”, a collaborative track with SuperBlue (Austin Lyons).
“It is a very sweet feeling. It is a feeling that words cannot explain,” he said, and thanked the public. “Thank you for this experience. This season was a lot of fun. I am very happy that the people felt the fun of the track in the streets. It was amazing,” he said.
Iwer, however, expressed frustration the success of the song was overshadowed by a brief interaction on Carnival Tuesday with Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who faced the wrath of Trinis after a video clip of him pushing away Iwer’s hand circulated.
In the clip, Iwer could be seen reaching out to Minaj during his performance when they were on a music truck, while Petty elbowed him out of the way. Iwer seemed unfazed in the clip, and continued with his performance.
He called for the public to end their social media roasting of Petty, and to look at the good side of the incident. “The world knows who we are now,” Iwer said.
He said he believed Petty did not know who he was because he was wearing a Tribe sound crew T-shirt. “I didn’t want to go on Tribe truck with a Yuma shirt,” he explained. “They really didn’t know who I was. I was just hoping that the media didn’t see.”
Iwer said he saw Petty later on and he looked “so sad”.
“When I look at the things people were saying, they claim that they fighting for me. But what is best for me is allowing me the opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the real world, with no obstacles and no noise.”
He said Trinis should give Minaj and her husband another chance. “That’s our girl and that’s her husband, so we have to stick with her,” he said.