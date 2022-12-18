More details surrounding deaths revealed

THE commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy wrapped up its third week of evidentiary hearings last week, which saw more details being revealed about the circumstances that led to the drowning deaths of four divers.
The hearings, however, got off to a rocky start on Monday, with chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, chiding Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd for “dumping” hundreds of pages of documents on the commission over the weekend.
Lynch complained that the late submission of documents was a setback for the enquiry, as time had to be spent reading and redacting the information.
As a result, a scheduled hearing for Tuesday was cancelled.
Monday’s hearing saw testimony from Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) commander Michael Maharaj, who denied he had advised Paria officials efforts should be focused on a recovery mission rather than a rescue of the divers trapped in the Paria pipeline.
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) Lieutenant Edric Hargreaves said dive experts recommended that the TTCG not attempt a rescue due to inappropriate equipment and its officers not being trained in diving into a pipeline. Hargreaves, however, said the TTCG did not prevent anyone from attempting to rescue the four trapped divers. He said the TTCG had no objection to suitably qualified persons attempting a rescue—only that TTCG officers were not trained for the task and that Paria may have misunderstood.
The enquiry resumed on Wednesday with an emotional testimony from Paria acting technical lead Catherine Balkissoon.
Balkissoon defended Paria’s actions, saying Paria did not want to place more lives at risk by sending in rescuers without first assessing the risks. She described the decision as a “balancing act”.
Balkissoon burst into tears at Lynch’s suggestion that her actions would have been different if it were her father or son who had been trapped in the pipeline.
Balkissoon maintained that she did her job and Paria did the best they could to prevent more lives from being lost.
Paria terminal operations manager Collin Piper also appeared before the CoE on Wednesday, where he admitted he made the decision to not allow a rescue attempt of the trapped divers. When questioned, Piper said he did not consult anyone before making the decision, as the choice was made based on his years of knowledge and experience in the industry.
Not an easy decision
He said it was not an easy decision, but one he felt necessary to prevent more lives from being lost as the conditions inside the pipeline could have been unstable and extremely dangerous.
Piper acknowledged there were divers willing and prepared to go into the pipeline to attempt a rescue, but said he was not willing to let them take that risk.
Piper continued his testimony on Thursday, where he maintained that he made the best decision under the circumstances to prevent further deaths.
He said he was not prepared to send more fathers, husbands or sons into the pipeline to perish. This prompted an angry outburst from Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor of the tragedy, who was sitting in the gallery. Boodram shouted that the son of one of the divers wanted to go in to attempt a rescue, before storming out of the proceedings.
The CoE will resume next month.
The remaining confirmed dates for evidentiary hearings are January 4 to 6, and January 9 to 13.
The CoE is tasked with investigating the diving tragedy which claimed the lives of LMCS divers Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; and Rishi Nagassar, 48, who were sucked into the pipeline while conducting maintenance works on February 25, 2022. Christopher Boodram, 36, is the sole survivor.