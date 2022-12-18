More details surrounding deaths revealed

Catherine Balkissoon

‘BALANCING ACT’: Catherine Balkissoon, Paria acting technical lead, as she gave her testimony at the commission of enquiry into the Paria diving tragedy, at Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, last week. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

THE commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy wrapped up its third week of evi­dentiary hearings last week, which saw more details being revealed about the circumstances that led to the drowning deaths of four divers.

The hearings, however, got off to a rocky start on Monday, with chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, chiding Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd for “dumping” hundreds of pages of documents on the commission over the weekend.

Lynch complained that the late submission of documents was a setback for the enquiry, as time had to be spent reading and redacting the information.

As a result, a scheduled hearing for Tuesday was cancelled.

Monday’s hearing saw testimony from Trini­dad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) commander Michael Maharaj, who denied he had advised Paria officials efforts should be focused on a recovery mission rather than a rescue of the divers trapped in the Paria pipeline.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) Lieutenant Edric Hargreaves said dive experts recommended that the TTCG not attempt a rescue due to inappropriate equipment and its officers not being trained in diving into a pipeline. Hargreaves, however, said the TTCG did not prevent anyone from attempting to rescue the four trapped divers. He said the TTCG had no objection to suitably qualified persons attempting a rescue—only that TTCG officers were not trained for the task and that Paria may have misunderstood.

The enquiry resumed on Wednesday with an emotional testimony from Paria acting technical lead Catherine Balkissoon.

Balkissoon defended Paria’s actions, saying Paria did not want to place more lives at risk by sending in rescuers without first assessing the risks. She described the decision as a “balancing act”.

Balkissoon burst into tears at Lynch’s suggestion that her actions would have been different if it were her father or son who had been trapped in the pipeline.

Balkissoon maintained that she did her job and Paria did the best they could to prevent more lives from being lost.

Paria terminal operations manager Collin Piper also appeared before the CoE on Wednesday, where he admitted he made the decision to not allow a rescue attempt of the trapped divers. When questioned, Piper said he did not consult anyone before making the decision, as the choice was made based on his years of knowledge and experience in the industry.

Not an easy decision

He said it was not an easy decision, but one he felt necessary to prevent more lives from being lost as the conditions inside the pipeline could have been unstable and extremely dangerous.

Piper acknowledged there were divers willing and prepared to go into the pipeline to ­attempt a rescue, but said he was not willing to let them take that risk.

Piper continued his testimony on Thursday, where he maintained that he made the best decision under the circumstances to prevent further deaths.

He said he was not prepared to send more fathers, husbands or sons into the pipeline to perish. This prompted an angry outburst from Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor of the tragedy, who was sitting in the gallery. Boodram shouted that the son of one of the divers wanted to go in to attempt a rescue, before storming out of the proceedings.

The CoE will resume next month.

The remaining confirmed dates for evidentiary hearings are January 4 to 6, and January 9 to 13.

The CoE is tasked with investigating the diving tragedy which claimed the lives of LMCS divers Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; and Rishi Nagassar, 48, who were sucked into the pipeline while conducting maintenance works on February 25, 2022. Christopher Boodram, 36, is the sole survivor.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More details surrounding deaths revealed

More details surrounding deaths revealed

THE commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy wrapped up its third week of evi­dentiary hearings last week, which saw more details being revealed about the circumstances that led to the drowning deaths of four divers.

The hearings, however, got off to a rocky start on Monday, with chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, chiding Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd for “dumping” hundreds of pages of documents on the commission over the weekend.

LMCS’ plan was ‘inappropriate, hazardous’

LMCS’ plan was ‘inappropriate, hazardous’

WHY did it take four and a half hours for Coast Guard officers to get from Staubles Bay to Paria’s Berth #6 on February 25 when four divers were trapped in a 30-inch pipeline?

The question arose on Monday—day eight of the commission of enquiry hearing into the tragedy in which four divers lost their lives.

PROMOTER SUES BURNA BOY

PROMOTER SUES BURNA BOY

NIGERIAN afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) is being sued by local promoter Michael Durham.

Burna Boy is one of 11 defendants in a Breach of Confidence lawsuit filed in the High Court by attorney Marika Trim on behalf of Durham’s Cash Money Brothers Promotions.

The Port Harcourt, Nigeria-born entertainer, however, had not been served legal documents up to 3 p.m. yesterday, Trim confirmed.

SHOWDOWN IN QATAR

SHOWDOWN IN QATAR

The teams will be aggressively kicking at the ball between each other’s feet, but the Argentinian and French ambassadors to Trinidad and Tobago have cordially wished each other good luck ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar.

The match kicks off at 11 a.m. TT time at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

Defending champion France will attempt what no country has done in 60 years—win the World Cup title back-to-back following victory in Russia in 2018.

Brazil was the last to accomplish the feat, in 1958 and ’62; with Italy being the first to repeat, in 1934 and ’38.

GOOD SAMARITANS SAVE THE DAY

GOOD SAMARITANS SAVE THE DAY

They were tested by what they said was the worst flooding in history last month, but resi­dents of Bamboo Settlement #2 see a silver lining in the disaster.

“We have life and we have each other. It was so amazing to see the village come together,” said Nabbie Street resident Sandra Beepath.

“People come from all over to help... people we never even saw before. There were so many good Samaritans. It was so nice to see,” said a resident of Mohan Street.

When the Sunday Express visited Bamboo #2 last Tuesday, residents and businesses were seen feverishly power-­washing their yards and dirty wooden furniture.

Threats of legal action fail to stop Burna Boy concert

Threats of legal action fail to stop Burna Boy concert

LAST night’s Burna Boy concert at O2 Park, Chaguaramas, was able to proceed after all despite recent threats of court action to have it stopped.

Yesterday evening Cash Money Brothers Promotion said it had “decided to allow the concert to go on” because of the respect it said it had for patrons who had already purchased their tickets.

Recommended for you