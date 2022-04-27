More heavy showers today

Brian Lara Promenade

flashback: A father and his children walk past a large puddle of water on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, after heavy rains.

HEAVY rains predicted by the T&T Meteorological Service rang true yesterday, with even more inclement weather on the cards today and tomorrow as well.

The country is now on a yellow weather alert until 6 p.m. today.

The office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) reported flash flooding yesterday in parts of Port of Spain, Diego Martin and Maraval while in Tobago, one fishing boat sank while another was saved from sinking.

The Met Office predicted that last night would have been partly cloudy but settled, with a 40 per cent (medium) chance of an isolated hea­vy shower/thunderstorm.

Today begins with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, “with intermittent light to moderate showers”.

“There will a 70 per cent chance of heavy showers/thundershowers with gusty winds and street flooding near these heavy showers and thunderstorms,” the Met Office said.

In a statement posted to social media yesterday, the ODPM report­ed flash flooding along parts of Wrightson Road, near French Street, Woodbrook, and Tragarete Road, in the vicinity of Elizabeth, Colville, Victoria and Picton Streets.

There was also flooding at the St Ann’s Roundabout and the Queen’s Park Savannah, near Lady Chancellor Road.

Flooding was also reported at Chow Quan Avenue in Diego Martin and La Sieva Road in Maraval.

In Tobago, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported that two docked fishing pirogues “encountered difficulties caused by torrential overnight rainfall”.

They said one of the boats sank and was la­ter pulled to shore while another was saved from sinking.

