‘More needs to be done’

There has been enough talk by politicians.
Decisive action needs to be taken with regard to refugees and human trafficking in the country.
This was the opinion of immigration/human rights attorney Nafeesa Mohammed, human rights/criminal attorney Criston J Williams and activist Yesenia Gonzalez as they spoke individually to the Sunday Express last week following the release of the US State Department’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report.
The report was released on Thursday.
Trinidad and Tobago was placed on the Tier 2 watch list for the third consecutive year.
The report stated that Government did not meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but was making significant efforts to do so.
This included finalising and implementing new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for victim referral and care, opening a government-funded and government-operated shelter for female child trafficking victims, providing the first government shelters for adult trafficking victims, and increasing the size of the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU).
It was also noted that steps were taken to prevent trafficking among vulnerable populations, including migrant workers, Cuban medical workers and Venezuelan refugees and migrants, as well as initiate programmes to assist victim witnesses by allowing remote testimony in trafficking cases.
Political will
As a result of these efforts, this country was granted a waiver, which allowed it to remain on Tier 2, and it was not downgraded to Tier 3.
The 16-page report on this country commented on T&T’s trafficking profile, prosecution history and capabilities, actions taken to prevent trafficking, actions taken to protect potential victims, and even recommendations on areas that needed immediate treatment.
Mohammed, a former senator, called on the Government to take the US report seriously.
She said: “The fact that we have been placed again on that level is a reflection of the institutional collapse taking place all around us. Anyone can access the report, and the information would have been provided to the US by the Government. So you mean to tell me that despite the red flags raised, those in authority have not seen it fit to address the issues and shortcomings? I am very disturbed at the pace of the requisite attention this matter is being given by the Government. We have had a situation where borders remain wide open with the regular influx of immigrants and in my interactions with some of these individuals, having to represent persons in court, I am well aware of some of the situations they are facing. And let me tell you, it is not a pleasant thing at all.
“So, while I am appreciative that when you are dealing with issues of national security, it is better behind closed doors, I am not going to be silent about the apparent lack of attention these matters are getting. From the report, it is clear that there is a need to tighten up in terms of the mechanisms that exist in dealing with this serious situation. Human trafficking is like modern-day slavery, and it cannot continue as it is. The issue needs urgent and immediate attention. So, you clearly have to wonder if the Government really understands, or even cares to understand what is actually taking place. This is no longer a situation of old talk or politics. There needs to be meaningful action.”
Williams, who heads Quantum Legal law firm, expressed similar concerns and also called on the State to enact refugee laws in the country.
“When you read the report and it says we got a one-time waiver and will be placed on the Tier 2 watch list again for the third time in a row, one has to wonder if this is the ‘strike three and you’re out’ situation. I am very concerned. And we have to prioritise the recommendations that were given. I will go a step further and even note that we do not have any law in this country that recognises the rights of asylum seekers or the rights of refugees. And it has been that way since 2014, despite the influx of persons we are seeing on our shores. So, when you see no attempt being made to remedy the situation that it is known we are in, one has to ask where is the political will? Because there may be trafficking laws, but then how do the rights of refugees impact the implementation of these laws, or are hampered by them?” Williams asked. “Because it’s like one hand clapping, and it’s like spinning top in mud. So, we would call on the Government to implement a plan and policy to include asylum seekers, and to treat with the issues raised in the report. Failure to do so will see this country be placed in serious predicaments where we may be limited in assistance and aid.”
Gonzales argued that the report showed clearly how the Government did not take the issues of human trafficking and migrants as seriously as it should.
“It is clear that more needs to be done. I believe that they should be stronger responses. The report is clear. There is not enough action being taken to protect this vulnerable group. And I am hoping that this report, and the fact that it remains unchanged for the last three years, will put the pressure on the Government of this country to do what is necessary. I am hoping it will show them that they are not doing enough and yet despite this, it seems like they don’t seem to want to take responsibility in dealing with the matter,” she said.
She also expressed concern about the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU) of the T&T Police Service.
“I too am disappointed on how the CTU is operating. Sometimes when you call and try to make reports, no one answers. I get calls with persons saying that these things are happening, that persons have been kidnapped or are being trafficked. And then you try to call the CTU and you get no response. Other times, they don’t react fast enough. I can tell you of a situation where I was told that a girl had been taken to be trafficked, and that demands were made for $12,000 for her.
“And when we reported it to them, it was about three weeks before any real action was taken. But by that time the family just paid the money cause they didn’t know what would happen if that girl was there for so long. So it is clear that something is wrong,” Gonzales said.